Evaporated Cane Juice Market Latest Report (2020 – 2030 – Competitive Analysis, Proposal Strategy, Potential Targets, Assessment And Recommendations

Evaporated cane juice is a naturally occurring sugar cane sweetener. Evaporated cane juice is made from combinations of fructose and glucose. It is partially refined and processed into a cycle of single-crystallisation. Both table sugar and evaporated cane juice are extracted from sugar cane. However, the creation of evaporated cane juice crystals does not require the same processing process as that used to manufacture table sugar. The product of the evaporated cane juice preserves some of the sugar cane nutrients as it is not refined as much as table sugar is. The different types of evaporated crystals of cane juice include milled cane sugar, demerara, and muscovado. It is used as a substitute to brown sugar and is used in various applications, such as baking and dry grinding. Evaporated cane juice is expected to experience an increasing demand due to the less processing needed for its formulation. This results in more nutrients being retained when compared to processed ingredient. Owing to these factors coupled with high consumer awareness regarding the side effects of consuming processed food products, Evaporated Cane Juice market is expected to witness a significant growth over the forecast year.

Increasing preference of consumers, to consume flavoured food products

Though its sweet taste is the main reason for evaporated cane juice, evaporated cane juice has many other functions in food technology. Among such, the most significant is that added evaporated cane juice serves as a sweetener, preservative, texture additive, fermentation substratum, flavouring and colouring agent, bulking agent. Evaporated cane juice is used as a flavour enhancer in nutritious foods such as sour fruits (frozen berries or rhubarb) helps balance the flavour and make it more palatable. Evaporated cane juice also improves the flavour of fruits in foods. The presence of evaporated cane juice in the flavoured food products is expected to drive the market growth of Evaporated cane juice.

Rising Demand for Intense sweeteners

Intense sweeteners have become more popular, and their use has been increasing for many years in manufacturing facility. Blending sweetener is one of the industry’s trendiest feature. Several food brands seek to reduce production costs where sweetener blending can play a vital role. In addition, it helps improve the taste and consistency in quality of the product. Artificial natural sweeteners like Evaporated cane juice are likely to stay in the spotlight, as non-natural ingredients are more feasible than natural sugar derived from sugar cane and beet. Food and beverage firms are also likely to remain inclined to use concentrated sweeteners instead of HFSC or sugar.

Global Evaporated Cane Juice: Key Players

Some the key players operating their business in the global evaporated cane juice market are Gillco Products, Inc., DW Montgomery & Company, Florida Crystals Corporation, Sweet Additions, LLC, and Batory Foods.

Increasing Demand for Low Calorie Sugar from End-use Industries

As consumers increasingly demand healthy foods, food producers across the globe strive to produce food products that provide both benefits to health as well as meet taste expectations. Evaporated cane juice has an energy as of sugar and is also known to offer a profile with similar upfront sweetness as sucrose. In addition, evaporated cane juice has a similar taste to sugar and has almost the same structure. As a result, food producers across various end-use industries, such as bakery, confectionery, and dairy, have started to use evaporated cane juice to manufacture their food products, as it can be used along with other sweeteners. Due to these factors, there is a growing demand for evaporated cane juice from end-use industries, which is expected to promote the growth of the evaporated cane juice market in the years to come.

