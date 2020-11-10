Facial Implant Market Growth, Developments, Trends and Regional Forecast by 2027 – Sientra, TMJ Concepts, Wanhe, Medartis

A new research document with title Global Facial Implant Market Report covering detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies has been added to the Insight Partners. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast to 2027.

The facial implant is a type of cosmetic surgery, which involves an advanced technology to improve a physical appearance in case of various abnormalities by birth or acquired such as cancer and accidents. The facial implants’ approach refers to a type of surgical intervention where specially designed medical devices are placed inside the body to replace the damaged part and regain their appearance.

Top Leading Companies and Type

1. Medartis AG

2. Eurosurgical Ltd

3. Wanhe

4. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

5. TMJ Concepts

6. Zimmer-Biomet

7. Stryker

8. Hanson Medical Centre

9. Sebbin

10. Sientra, Inc.

The global facial implant market is segmented on type, material, shape, procedure, and end-user. Based on type, the global facial implant market is segmented into chin implants, cheek implants, jaw implants, paranasal implants, and others. Based on material, the global facial implant market is segmented into polymer, silicone, rigid polyethylene, eptfe, ceramic, and biologicals. Based on shape, the global facial implant market is segmented into anatomical facial implants, oval facial implants, and round facial implants. Based on procedure, the global facial implant market is segmented into eyelid surgery, facelift surgery, and rhinoplasty. Based on end user, the global facial implant market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, trauma centers, and others.

