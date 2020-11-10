Dairy blends are basically the dairy mixture, based on concentrated butter and cream. Dairy blends are made up of butter blends, mixed with processed butter fat or vegetable oils. These can also be blended or mixed up with other food ingredients like vegetable oils, salt, sugar, flavorings and aroma, depending on preferences and taste of the consumers. Its beneficial properties like low fat contents, and cost effectiveness, when compared to the margarine and butter products, drives the global market.

Key Players:

1. Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited

2. Cargill, Inc.

3. Kerry Group

4. Royal Frieslandcampina N.V.

5. Agropur Ingredients

6. D?hler Group

7. Intermix Australia Pty Ltd.

8. Advanced Food Products LLC

9. Galloway Company, Inc.

10. Cape Food Ingredients

The global dairy blends market is growing at a significant pace owing to its extensive use as a food and beverage, and bakery products. Furthermore, increasing demand for dairy blends owing to its various health benefits, is likely to drive the global market in the coming years. However, the lower customer awareness is projected to hinder the market growth. Likewise, the increasing use of dairy blends as additives, may provide a lucrative opportunity for the market players in the near future.

The global dairy blends market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and form. On the basis of type, the dairy blends market is segmented into, dairy mixtures, dairy/non-dairy ingredients, dairy as functional ingredient, dairy as carrier and others. Based on application, the global dairy blends market is segmented into, ice cream, yogurt, infant formula, bakery, beverage and other applications. Based on form, the global dairy blends market is segmented into, spreadable, powder, and liquid

The report analyzes factors affecting the dairy blends market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the dairy blends market in these regions.

Key question and answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2027?

What are the key factors driving the Dairy Blends Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Dairy Blends Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key North vendors in the Dairy Blends Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Dairy Blends Market?

