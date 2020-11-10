The growth in the retail sector is expected to influence the adoption of micro mobile data centers positively. Germany, France, and the UK are mature markets for retail, whereas Turkey and Russia are still considered to be under the emerging phase. Over half of the Western European retail is dominated by the UK, Germany, and France. Besides, the emerging phase of retail in Russia, the Czech Republic, and Poland has witnessed the entry of different new retailers over the last few years.

Key Players:

1. Canovate Electronics

2. Dataracks

3. Dell Technologies Inc

4. Eaton Corporation

5. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

6. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

7. Hitachi Ltd

8. Panduit

9. Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

10. Zellabox

The micro mobile data center market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 328.9 Mn in 2017 to US$ 2005.6.0 Mn by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period.

Increase in the number of Internet-connected devices for personal as well as commercial applications are expected to drive the micro mobile data center market. Similarly, multiple PCs and wireless networks are frequently in use. Subsequently, the trend of more devices per user is driving the need for additional network connectivity and data center expansion. With the increasing number of data storage requirements globally, the construction of data centers is also increasing across the world. This has led to an increase in the demand for micro mobile data centers.

The overall Europe, micro mobile data center market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Europe, micro mobile data center market. It also provides an overview and forecast for the micro mobile data center based on all the segmentation provided with respect to the Europe region.

Reasons to Buy the Report: