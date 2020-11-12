Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Market Analysis, Trends and CAGR Projections 2020-2026

The report provides rational insights along with historical and forecast data to aid in better understanding of the Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the Semiconductor Sputtering Targets market. This study also provides a detailed overview of the opportunities along with the current trends observed in the target market.

The report includes thorough compilation of the quantitative analysis of the industry for the period of 10 years in order to assist players to grow in the market. Insights on specific revenue figures generated are also given in the report, along with projected revenue at the end of the forecast period. This study includes a widespread analysis of the key segments of the industry. This analysis sheds light in the current trends and opportunities in the global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets market.

Key Points of the Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Market Report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Semiconductor Sputtering Targets industry including its definition, applications, and manufacturing technology.

The report also explores the major international players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, and production value up to ‘2026 year’, along with the market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the study depicts the global market for Semiconductor Sputtering Targets including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, and supply/demand from an international perspective.

Considering segmentation, the market is divided in terms of product, end-use, company, region, and other important aspects. Each of these categories forms an important base point for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates the market development and trends of the Semiconductor Sputtering Targets industry up to 2026.

The report hints at crucial information associated with new market developments being undertaken in the Semiconductor Sputtering Targets industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Competitive Analysis

The report covers major players operating in the market along with the key strategies implemented to achieve a competitive edge against a majority of the vendors which provides a competitive outlook of the industry. The competitive landscape further includes details about different players and their position on a global and a local level is also explained in detail in this compiled study. These insights were prepared through mapping business strategies and products that offer high revenue generation capacities. Key players of the global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets market are included as given below:

The major players in the market include JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation, Praxair, Hitachi Metals, Honeywell, Sumitomo Chemical, ULVAC, Materion (Heraeus), GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd., TOSOH, Ningbo Jiangfeng, FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd, Advantec, Angstrom Sciences, Umicore Thin Film Products, etc.

Segment by Type

Titanium Target

Aluminum Target

Tantalum Target

Copper Target

Others

Segment by Application

Wafer Manufacturing

Packaging and Testing

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Estimates Semiconductor Sputtering Targets development trends with SWOT analysis

Detailed business profiles including product offerings, recent developments, key financial information, and strategies employed by main market players

Analysis of various regions and countries that includes the demand and supply based actions, which consequently have a major influence on the market’s expansion

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities for players in the years to come

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the mentioned forecast period

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Semiconductor Sputtering Targets

1.2 Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Titanium Target

1.2.3 Aluminum Target

1.2.4 Tantalum Target

1.2.5 Copper Target

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Segment by Application

1.3.1 Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Wafer Manufacturing

1.3.3 Packaging and Testing

1.4 Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production

3.4.1 North America Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production

3.5.1 Europe Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production

3.6.1 China Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production

3.7.1 Japan Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 South Korea Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production

3.8.1 South Korea Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 South Korea Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Business

7.1 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

7.1.1 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Praxair

7.2.1 Praxair Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Praxair Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Hitachi Metals

7.3.1 Hitachi Metals Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Hitachi Metals Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Honeywell

7.4.1 Honeywell Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Honeywell Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Sumitomo Chemical

7.5.1 Sumitomo Chemical Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Sumitomo Chemical Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 ULVAC

7.6.1 ULVAC Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 ULVAC Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Materion (Heraeus)

7.7.1 Materion (Heraeus) Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Materion (Heraeus) Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd.

7.8.1 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd. Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd. Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 TOSOH

7.9.1 TOSOH Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 TOSOH Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Ningbo Jiangfeng

7.10.1 Ningbo Jiangfeng Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Ningbo Jiangfeng Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd

7.11.1 Ningbo Jiangfeng Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Ningbo Jiangfeng Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Advantec

7.12.1 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Angstrom Sciences

7.13.1 Advantec Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Advantec Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Umicore Thin Film Products

7.14.1 Angstrom Sciences Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Angstrom Sciences Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Main Business and Markets Served

.1 Umicore Thin Film Products Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production Sites and Area Served

.2 Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Product Introduction, Application and Specification

.3 Umicore Thin Film Products Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Semiconductor Sputtering Targets

8.4 Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Distributors List

9.3 Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Semiconductor Sputtering Targets (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Semiconductor Sputtering Targets (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Semiconductor Sputtering Targets (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 South Korea Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Semiconductor Sputtering Targets

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Semiconductor Sputtering Targets by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Semiconductor Sputtering Targets by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Semiconductor Sputtering Targets by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Semiconductor Sputtering Targets

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Semiconductor Sputtering Targets by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Semiconductor Sputtering Targets by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Semiconductor Sputtering Targets by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Semiconductor Sputtering Targets by Application (2021-2026)

14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

