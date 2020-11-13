Healthcare Facilities Management Market 2020: Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Segments and Regions 2027

The Healthcare Facilities Management market report provides the detailed analysis of market size, growth, and segmentation of the industry. The analysis includes the market by value, by segments, by manufacturers and by region. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment has been provided for the period from 2020 to 2027. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2020 to 2027, considering 2019 as the base year. Moreover, the report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry.
The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global Healthcare Facilities Management market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global Healthcare Facilities Management market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global Healthcare Facilities Management market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region.
The global healthcare facilities management market size is predicted to surpass US$ 400 billion by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 12.98% during period 2020 to 2027.
Key Players
- ABM Industries Inc
- ISS World Services A/S
- Jones Lang LaSalle, IP, Inc
- Manutencoop Facility Management S.p.A.
- Medxcel Facility Management
- Mitie Group plc
- Aramark Corporation
- Compass Group plc
- Ecolab, Inc.
- OCS Group
- Secro Group plc
- Sodexo
- Vanguard Resources
- UEM Edgenta Berhad
Market Segmentation
By Service Type
- Hard Services
- Soft Services
By Hard Service Type
- Mechanical and Electrical Maintenance
- Plumbing, Air Conditioning Maintenance
- Fire Protection Systems
- Others
By Soft Service Type
- Laundry
- Waste Management
- Cleaning & Pest Control
- Catering
- Security
- Others
By Regional Outlook
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
Reasons for Buying this Report
- This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics
- It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate
- It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow
- It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future
- It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors
- It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments
- It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major market segments
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Introduction
1.1. Research Objective
1.2. Scope of the Study
1.3. Definition
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Approach
2.2. Data Sources
2.3. Assumptions & Limitations
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
3.1. Market Snapshot
Chapter 4. Market Variables and Scope
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Classification and Scope
4.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.3.1. Raw Material Procurement Analysis
4.3.2. Sales and Distribution Channel
4.3.3. Downstream Buyer Analysis
Chapter 5. Market Dynamics Analysis and Trends
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Market Drivers
5.1.2. Market Restraints
5.1.3. Market Opportunities
5.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Bargaining power of suppliers
5.2.2. Bargaining power of buyers
5.2.3. Threat of substitute
5.2.4. Threat of new entrants
5.2.5. Degree of competition
Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape
6.1.1. Company Market Share/Positioning Analysis
6.1.2. Key Strategies Adopted by Players
6.1.3. Vendor Landscape
6.1.3.1. List of Suppliers
6.1.3.2. List of Buyers
Chapter 7. Global Healthcare Facilities Management Market, By Service
7.1. Healthcare Facilities Management Market, by Service Type, 2020-2027
7.1.1. Hard Services
7.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
7.1.2. Soft Services
7.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
Chapter 8. Global Healthcare Facilities Management Market, By Hard Service
8.1. Healthcare Facilities Management Market, by Hard Service, 2020-2027
8.1.1. Mechanical and Electrical Maintenance
8.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
8.1.2. Plumbing, Air Conditioning Maintenance
8.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
8.1.3. Fire Protection Systems
8.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
8.1.4. Others
8.1.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
Chapter 9. Global Healthcare Facilities Management Market, By Soft Service
9.1. Healthcare Facilities Management Market, by Soft Service, 2020-2027
9.1.1. Laundry
9.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
9.1.2. Waste Management
9.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
9.1.3. Cleaning & Pest Control
9.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
9.1.4. Catering
9.1.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
9.1.5. Security
9.1.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
9.1.6. Others
9.1.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
Chapter 10. Global Healthcare Facilities Management Market, Regional Estimates and Trend Forecast
10.1. North America
10.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Service (2016-2027)
10.1.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hard Service (2016-2027)
10.1.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Soft Service (2016-2027)
10.1.4. U.S.
10.1.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Service (2016-2027)
10.1.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hard Service (2016-2027)
10.1.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Soft Service (2016-2027)
10.1.5. Rest of North America
10.1.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Service (2016-2027)
10.1.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hard Service (2016-2027)
10.1.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Soft Service (2016-2027)
10.2. Europe
10.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Service (2016-2027)
10.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hard Service (2016-2027)
10.2.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Soft Service (2016-2027)
10.2.4. UK
10.2.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Service (2016-2027)
10.2.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hard Service (2016-2027)
10.2.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Soft Service (2016-2027)
10.2.5. Germany
10.2.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Service (2016-2027)
10.2.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hard Service (2016-2027)
10.2.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Soft Service (2016-2027)
10.2.6. France
10.2.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Service (2016-2027)
10.2.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hard Service (2016-2027)
10.2.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Soft Service (2016-2027)
10.2.7. Rest of Europe
10.2.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Service (2016-2027)
10.2.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hard Service (2016-2027)
10.2.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Soft Service (2016-2027)
10.3. APAC
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Service (2016-2027)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hard Service (2016-2027)
10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Soft Service (2016-2027)
10.3.4. India
10.3.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Service (2016-2027)
10.3.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hard Service (2016-2027)
10.3.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Soft Service (2016-2027)
10.3.5. China
10.3.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Service (2016-2027)
10.3.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hard Service (2016-2027)
10.3.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Soft Service (2016-2027)
10.3.6. Japan
10.3.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Service (2016-2027)
10.3.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hard Service (2016-2027)
10.3.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Soft Service (2016-2027)
10.3.7. Rest of APAC
10.3.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Service (2016-2027)
10.3.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hard Service (2016-2027)
10.3.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Soft Service (2016-2027)
10.4. MEA
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Service (2016-2027)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hard Service (2016-2027)
10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Soft Service (2016-2027)
10.4.4. GCC
10.4.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Service (2016-2027)
10.4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hard Service (2016-2027)
10.4.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Soft Service (2016-2027)
10.4.5. North Africa
10.4.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Service (2016-2027)
10.4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hard Service (2016-2027)
10.4.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Soft Service (2016-2027)
10.4.6. South Africa
10.4.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Service (2016-2027)
10.4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hard Service (2016-2027)
10.4.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Soft Service (2016-2027)
10.4.7. Rest of MEA
10.4.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Service (2016-2027)
10.4.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hard Service (2016-2027)
10.4.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Soft Service (2016-2027)
10.5. Latin America
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Service (2016-2027)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hard Service (2016-2027)
10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Soft Service (2016-2027)
10.5.4. Brazil
10.5.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Service (2016-2027)
10.5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hard Service (2016-2027)
10.5.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Soft Service (2016-2027)
10.5.5. Rest of LATAM
10.5.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Service (2016-2027)
10.5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hard Service (2016-2027)
10.5.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Soft Service (2016-2027)
Chapter 11. Company Profiles
11.1. ABM Industries Inc
11.1.1. Company Overview
11.1.2. Product Offerings
11.1.3. Financial Performance
11.1.4. Recent Initiatives
11.2. ISS World Services A/S
11.2.1. Company Overview
11.2.2. Product Offerings
11.2.3. Financial Performance
11.2.4. Recent Initiatives
11.3. Jones Lang LaSalle, IP, Inc
11.3.1. Company Overview
11.3.2. Product Offerings
11.3.3. Financial Performance
11.3.4. Recent Initiatives
11.4. Manutencoop Facility Management S.p.A.
11.4.1. Company Overview
11.4.2. Product Offerings
11.4.3. Financial Performance
11.4.4. Recent Initiatives
11.5. Medxcel Facility Management
11.5.1. Company Overview
11.5.2. Product Offerings
11.5.3. Financial Performance
11.5.4. Recent Initiatives
11.6. Aramark Corporation
11.6.1. Company Overview
11.6.2. Product Offerings
11.6.3. Financial Performance
11.6.4. Recent Initiatives
11.7. Mitie Group plc
11.7.1. Company Overview
11.7.2. Product Offerings
11.7.3. Financial Performance
11.7.4. Recent Initiatives
11.8. Compass Group plc
11.8.1. Company Overview
11.8.2. Product Offerings
11.8.3. Financial Performance
11.8.4. Recent Initiatives
11.9. Ecolab, Inc.
11.9.1. Company Overview
11.9.2. Product Offerings
11.9.3. Financial Performance
11.9.4. Recent Initiatives
11.10. OCS Group
11.10.1. Company Overview
11.10.2. Product Offerings
11.10.3. Financial Performance
11.10.4. Recent Initiatives
11.11. Secro Group plc
11.11.1. Company Overview
11.11.2. Product Offerings
11.11.3. Financial Performance
11.11.4. Recent Initiatives
11.12. Sodexo
11.12.1. Company Overview
11.12.2. Product Offerings
11.12.3. Financial Performance
11.12.4. Recent Initiatives
11.13. Vanguard Resources
11.13.1. Company Overview
11.13.2. Product Offerings
11.13.3. Financial Performance
11.13.4. Recent Initiatives
Chapter 12. Research Methodology
12.1. Primary Research
12.2. Secondary Research
12.3. Assumptions
Chapter 13. Appendix
13.1. About Us
13.2. Glossary of Terms
