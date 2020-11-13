Healthcare Facilities Management Market 2020: Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Segments and Regions 2027

The Healthcare Facilities Management market report provides the detailed analysis of market size, growth, and segmentation of the industry. The analysis includes the market by value, by segments, by manufacturers and by region. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment has been provided for the period from 2020 to 2027. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2020 to 2027, considering 2019 as the base year. Moreover, the report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry.

The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global Healthcare Facilities Management market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global Healthcare Facilities Management market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global Healthcare Facilities Management market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region.

The global healthcare facilities management market size is predicted to surpass US$ 400 billion by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 12.98% during period 2020 to 2027.

Request Coronavirus Impact Analysis on This [email protected] https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1026

Key Players

ABM Industries Inc

ISS World Services A/S

Jones Lang LaSalle, IP, Inc

Manutencoop Facility Management S.p.A.

Medxcel Facility Management

Mitie Group plc

Aramark Corporation

Compass Group plc

Ecolab, Inc.

OCS Group

Secro Group plc

Sodexo

Vanguard Resources

UEM Edgenta Berhad

Market Segmentation

By Service Type

Hard Services

Soft Services

By Hard Service Type

Mechanical and Electrical Maintenance

Plumbing, Air Conditioning Maintenance

Fire Protection Systems

Others

By Soft Service Type

Laundry

Waste Management

Cleaning & Pest Control

Catering

Security

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Reasons for Buying this Report

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major market segments

Download This Premium Research [email protected] https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1026

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Scope of the Study

1.3. Definition

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Sources

2.3. Assumptions & Limitations

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Market Snapshot

Chapter 4. Market Variables and Scope

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Classification and Scope

4.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Raw Material Procurement Analysis

4.3.2. Sales and Distribution Channel

4.3.3. Downstream Buyer Analysis

Chapter 5. Market Dynamics Analysis and Trends

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Market Drivers

5.1.2. Market Restraints

5.1.3. Market Opportunities

5.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

5.2.2. Bargaining power of buyers

5.2.3. Threat of substitute

5.2.4. Threat of new entrants

5.2.5. Degree of competition

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1.1. Company Market Share/Positioning Analysis

6.1.2. Key Strategies Adopted by Players

6.1.3. Vendor Landscape

6.1.3.1. List of Suppliers

6.1.3.2. List of Buyers

Chapter 7. Global Healthcare Facilities Management Market, By Service

7.1. Healthcare Facilities Management Market, by Service Type, 2020-2027

7.1.1. Hard Services

7.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

7.1.2. Soft Services

7.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

Chapter 8. Global Healthcare Facilities Management Market, By Hard Service

8.1. Healthcare Facilities Management Market, by Hard Service, 2020-2027

8.1.1. Mechanical and Electrical Maintenance

8.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

8.1.2. Plumbing, Air Conditioning Maintenance

8.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

8.1.3. Fire Protection Systems

8.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

8.1.4. Others

8.1.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

Chapter 9. Global Healthcare Facilities Management Market, By Soft Service

9.1. Healthcare Facilities Management Market, by Soft Service, 2020-2027

9.1.1. Laundry

9.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

9.1.2. Waste Management

9.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

9.1.3. Cleaning & Pest Control

9.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

9.1.4. Catering

9.1.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

9.1.5. Security

9.1.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

9.1.6. Others

9.1.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

Chapter 10. Global Healthcare Facilities Management Market, Regional Estimates and Trend Forecast

10.1. North America

10.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Service (2016-2027)

10.1.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hard Service (2016-2027)

10.1.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Soft Service (2016-2027)

10.1.4. U.S.

10.1.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Service (2016-2027)

10.1.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hard Service (2016-2027)

10.1.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Soft Service (2016-2027)

10.1.5. Rest of North America

10.1.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Service (2016-2027)

10.1.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hard Service (2016-2027)

10.1.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Soft Service (2016-2027)

10.2. Europe

10.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Service (2016-2027)

10.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hard Service (2016-2027)

10.2.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Soft Service (2016-2027)

10.2.4. UK

10.2.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Service (2016-2027)

10.2.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hard Service (2016-2027)

10.2.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Soft Service (2016-2027)

10.2.5. Germany

10.2.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Service (2016-2027)

10.2.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hard Service (2016-2027)

10.2.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Soft Service (2016-2027)

10.2.6. France

10.2.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Service (2016-2027)

10.2.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hard Service (2016-2027)

10.2.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Soft Service (2016-2027)

10.2.7. Rest of Europe

10.2.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Service (2016-2027)

10.2.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hard Service (2016-2027)

10.2.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Soft Service (2016-2027)

10.3. APAC

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Service (2016-2027)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hard Service (2016-2027)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Soft Service (2016-2027)

10.3.4. India

10.3.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Service (2016-2027)

10.3.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hard Service (2016-2027)

10.3.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Soft Service (2016-2027)

10.3.5. China

10.3.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Service (2016-2027)

10.3.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hard Service (2016-2027)

10.3.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Soft Service (2016-2027)

10.3.6. Japan

10.3.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Service (2016-2027)

10.3.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hard Service (2016-2027)

10.3.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Soft Service (2016-2027)

10.3.7. Rest of APAC

10.3.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Service (2016-2027)

10.3.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hard Service (2016-2027)

10.3.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Soft Service (2016-2027)

10.4. MEA

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Service (2016-2027)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hard Service (2016-2027)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Soft Service (2016-2027)

10.4.4. GCC

10.4.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Service (2016-2027)

10.4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hard Service (2016-2027)

10.4.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Soft Service (2016-2027)

10.4.5. North Africa

10.4.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Service (2016-2027)

10.4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hard Service (2016-2027)

10.4.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Soft Service (2016-2027)

10.4.6. South Africa

10.4.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Service (2016-2027)

10.4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hard Service (2016-2027)

10.4.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Soft Service (2016-2027)

10.4.7. Rest of MEA

10.4.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Service (2016-2027)

10.4.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hard Service (2016-2027)

10.4.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Soft Service (2016-2027)

10.5. Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Service (2016-2027)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hard Service (2016-2027)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Soft Service (2016-2027)

10.5.4. Brazil

10.5.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Service (2016-2027)

10.5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hard Service (2016-2027)

10.5.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Soft Service (2016-2027)

10.5.5. Rest of LATAM

10.5.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Service (2016-2027)

10.5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hard Service (2016-2027)

10.5.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Soft Service (2016-2027)

Chapter 11. Company Profiles

11.1. ABM Industries Inc

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Product Offerings

11.1.3. Financial Performance

11.1.4. Recent Initiatives

11.2. ISS World Services A/S

11.2.1. Company Overview

11.2.2. Product Offerings

11.2.3. Financial Performance

11.2.4. Recent Initiatives

11.3. Jones Lang LaSalle, IP, Inc

11.3.1. Company Overview

11.3.2. Product Offerings

11.3.3. Financial Performance

11.3.4. Recent Initiatives

11.4. Manutencoop Facility Management S.p.A.

11.4.1. Company Overview

11.4.2. Product Offerings

11.4.3. Financial Performance

11.4.4. Recent Initiatives

11.5. Medxcel Facility Management

11.5.1. Company Overview

11.5.2. Product Offerings

11.5.3. Financial Performance

11.5.4. Recent Initiatives

11.6. Aramark Corporation

11.6.1. Company Overview

11.6.2. Product Offerings

11.6.3. Financial Performance

11.6.4. Recent Initiatives

11.7. Mitie Group plc

11.7.1. Company Overview

11.7.2. Product Offerings

11.7.3. Financial Performance

11.7.4. Recent Initiatives

11.8. Compass Group plc

11.8.1. Company Overview

11.8.2. Product Offerings

11.8.3. Financial Performance

11.8.4. Recent Initiatives

11.9. Ecolab, Inc.

11.9.1. Company Overview

11.9.2. Product Offerings

11.9.3. Financial Performance

11.9.4. Recent Initiatives

11.10. OCS Group

11.10.1. Company Overview

11.10.2. Product Offerings

11.10.3. Financial Performance

11.10.4. Recent Initiatives

11.11. Secro Group plc

11.11.1. Company Overview

11.11.2. Product Offerings

11.11.3. Financial Performance

11.11.4. Recent Initiatives

11.12. Sodexo

11.12.1. Company Overview

11.12.2. Product Offerings

11.12.3. Financial Performance

11.12.4. Recent Initiatives

11.13. Vanguard Resources

11.13.1. Company Overview

11.13.2. Product Offerings

11.13.3. Financial Performance

11.13.4. Recent Initiatives

Chapter 12. Research Methodology

12.1. Primary Research

12.2. Secondary Research

12.3. Assumptions

Chapter 13. Appendix

13.1. About Us

13.2. Glossary of Terms

Download This Premium Research [email protected] https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1026

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings.

We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace amp; defense, among different ventures present globally. We endeavor to give our clients latest insights on upcoming technologies, new developing markets, dynamically changing business conditions and most recent business-driven applications. These insights help our clients to take informed decisions for their business growth.

Contact Us

Apt 1408 1785 Riverside Drive Ottawa, ON, K1G 3T7, Canada

Call: +1 774 402 6168

Email: [email protected]

Follow Us

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/