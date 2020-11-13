Automotive Tire Market 2020: Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Segments and Regions 2027

The global automotive tire market was valued at USD 115.07 billion and expected to reach USD 157.43 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.
The Automotive Tire market report provides the detailed analysis of market size, growth, and segmentation of the industry. The analysis includes the market by value, by segments, by manufacturers and by region. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment has been provided for the period from 2020 to 2027. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2020 to 2027, considering 2019 as the base year. Moreover, the report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry.
The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global Automotive Tire market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global Automotive Tire market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global Automotive Tire market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region.
Key Players
- Continental AG
- Bridgestone Corporation
- Pirelli Tyre C. S.p.A. (China National Chemical Corporation)
- MICHELIN
- Toyo Tire Corporation
- Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd.
- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd
- Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd
- Nokian Tyres plc
Market Segmentation
By Season Tire Type
- Winter
- Summer
- All Season
By Rim Size
- Less than 15
- Between 15 to 20
- Greater than 20
By Vehicle Type
- Commercial Vehicle
- Light Commercial
- Heavy Commercial
- Passenger Car
- Electric Vehicle
By Distribution Channel
- Aftermarket
- OEM
By Regional Outlook
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of the World
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Introduction
1.1. Research Objective
1.2. Scope of the Study
1.3. Definition
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Approach
2.2. Data Sources
2.3. Assumptions & Limitations
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
3.1. Market Snapshot
Chapter 4. Market Variables and Scope
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Classification and Scope
4.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5. Market Dynamics Analysis and Trends
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Market Drivers
5.1.2. Market Restraints
5.1.3. Market Opportunities
5.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Bargaining power of suppliers
5.2.2. Bargaining power of buyers
5.2.3. Threat of substitute
5.2.4. Threat of new entrants
5.2.5. Degree of competition
Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape
6.1.1. Company Market Share/Positioning Analysis
6.1.2. Key Strategies Adopted by Players
6.1.3. Vendor Landscape
6.1.3.1. List of Suppliers
6.1.3.2. List of Buyers
Chapter 7. Global Automotive Tire Market, By Season Tire
7.1. Automotive Tire Market, by Season Tire Type, 2020-2027
7.1.1. Winter
7.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
7.1.2. Summer
7.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
7.1.3. All Season
7.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
Chapter 8. Global Automotive Tire Market, By Rim Size
8.1. Automotive Tire Market, by Rim Size, 2020-2027
8.1.1. Less than 15
8.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
8.1.2. Between 15 to 20
8.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
8.1.3. Greater than 20
8.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
Chapter 9. Global Automotive Tire Market, By Vehicle Type
9.1. Automotive Tire Market, by Vehicle Type, 2020-2027
9.1.1. Commercial Vehicle (Light Commercial, Heavy Commercial)
9.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
9.1.2. Passenger Car
9.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
9.1.3. Electric Vehicle
9.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
Chapter 10. Global Automotive Tire Market, By Distribution Channel Type
10.1. Automotive Tire Market, by Distribution Channel Type, 2020-2027
10.1.1. Aftermarket
10.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
10.1.2. OEM
10.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
Chapter 11. Global Automotive Tire Market, Regional Estimates and Trend Forecast
11.1. North America
11.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)
11.1.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)
11.1.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)
11.1.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)
11.1.5. U.S.
11.1.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)
11.1.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)
11.1.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)
11.1.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)
11.1.6. Rest of North America
11.1.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)
11.1.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)
11.1.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)
11.1.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)
11.2. Europe
11.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)
11.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)
11.2.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)
11.2.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)
11.2.5. UK
11.2.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)
11.2.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)
11.2.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)
11.2.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)
11.2.6. Germany
11.2.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)
11.2.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)
11.2.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)
11.2.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)
11.2.7. France
11.2.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)
11.2.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)
11.2.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)
11.2.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)
11.2.8. Rest of Europe
11.2.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)
11.2.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)
11.2.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)
11.2.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)
11.3. APAC
11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)
11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)
11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)
11.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)
11.3.5. India
11.3.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)
11.3.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)
11.3.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)
11.3.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)
11.3.6. China
11.3.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)
11.3.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)
11.3.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)
11.3.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)
11.3.7. Japan
11.3.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)
11.3.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)
11.3.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)
11.3.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)
11.3.8. Rest of APAC
11.3.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)
11.3.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)
11.3.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)
11.3.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)
11.4. MEA
11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)
11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)
11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)
11.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)
11.4.5. GCC
11.4.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)
11.4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)
11.4.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)
11.4.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)
11.4.6. North Africa
11.4.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)
11.4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)
11.4.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)
11.4.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)
11.4.7. South Africa
11.4.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)
11.4.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)
11.4.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)
11.4.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)
11.4.8. Rest of MEA
11.4.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)
11.4.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)
11.4.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)
11.4.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)
11.5. Latin America
11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)
11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)
11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)
11.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)
11.5.5. Brazil
11.5.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)
11.5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)
11.5.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)
11.5.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)
11.5.6. Rest of LATAM
11.5.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)
11.5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)
11.5.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)
11.5.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)
Chapter 12. Company Profiles
12.1. Continental AG
12.1.1. Company Overview
12.1.2. Product Offerings
12.1.3. Financial Performance
12.1.4. Recent Initiatives
12.2. Bridgestone Corporation
12.2.1. Company Overview
12.2.2. Product Offerings
12.2.3. Financial Performance
12.2.4. Recent Initiatives
12.3. Pirelli Tyre C. S.p.A. (China National Chemical Corporation)
12.3.1. Company Overview
12.3.2. Product Offerings
12.3.3. Financial Performance
12.3.4. Recent Initiatives
12.4. MICHELIN
12.4.1. Company Overview
12.4.2. Product Offerings
12.4.3. Financial Performance
12.4.4. Recent Initiatives
12.5. Toyo Tire Corporation
12.5.1. Company Overview
12.5.2. Product Offerings
12.5.3. Financial Performance
12.5.4. Recent Initiatives
12.6. Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd.
12.6.1. Company Overview
12.6.2. Product Offerings
12.6.3. Financial Performance
12.6.4. Recent Initiatives
12.7. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
12.7.1. Company Overview
12.7.2. Product Offerings
12.7.3. Financial Performance
12.7.4. Recent Initiatives
12.8. The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd
12.8.1. Company Overview
12.8.2. Product Offerings
12.8.3. Financial Performance
12.8.4. Recent Initiatives
12.9. Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd
12.9.1. Company Overview
12.9.2. Product Offerings
12.9.3. Financial Performance
12.9.4. Recent Initiatives
12.10. Nokian Tyres plc
12.10.1. Company Overview
12.10.2. Product Offerings
12.10.3. Financial Performance
12.10.4. Recent Initiatives
Chapter 13. Research Methodology
13.1. Primary Research
13.2. Secondary Research
13.3. Assumptions
Chapter 14. Appendix
14.1. About Us
14.2. Glossary of Terms
