Automotive Tire Market 2020: Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Segments and Regions 2027

The global automotive tire market was valued at USD 115.07 billion and expected to reach USD 157.43 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

The Automotive Tire market report provides the detailed analysis of market size, growth, and segmentation of the industry. The analysis includes the market by value, by segments, by manufacturers and by region. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment has been provided for the period from 2020 to 2027. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2020 to 2027, considering 2019 as the base year. Moreover, the report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry.

The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global Automotive Tire market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global Automotive Tire market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global Automotive Tire market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region.

Key Players

Continental AG

Bridgestone Corporation

Pirelli Tyre C. S.p.A. (China National Chemical Corporation)

MICHELIN

Toyo Tire Corporation

Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd

Nokian Tyres plc

Market Segmentation

By Season Tire Type

Winter

Summer

All Season

By Rim Size

Less than 15

Between 15 to 20

Greater than 20

By Vehicle Type

Commercial Vehicle Light Commercial Heavy Commercial

Passenger Car

Electric Vehicle

By Distribution Channel

Aftermarket

OEM

By Regional Outlook

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Rest of the World

Reasons for Buying this Report

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major market segments

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Scope of the Study

1.3. Definition

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Sources

2.3. Assumptions & Limitations

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Market Snapshot

Chapter 4. Market Variables and Scope

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Classification and Scope

4.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5. Market Dynamics Analysis and Trends

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Market Drivers

5.1.2. Market Restraints

5.1.3. Market Opportunities

5.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

5.2.2. Bargaining power of buyers

5.2.3. Threat of substitute

5.2.4. Threat of new entrants

5.2.5. Degree of competition

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1.1. Company Market Share/Positioning Analysis

6.1.2. Key Strategies Adopted by Players

6.1.3. Vendor Landscape

6.1.3.1. List of Suppliers

6.1.3.2. List of Buyers

Chapter 7. Global Automotive Tire Market, By Season Tire

7.1. Automotive Tire Market, by Season Tire Type, 2020-2027

7.1.1. Winter

7.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

7.1.2. Summer

7.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

7.1.3. All Season

7.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

Chapter 8. Global Automotive Tire Market, By Rim Size

8.1. Automotive Tire Market, by Rim Size, 2020-2027

8.1.1. Less than 15

8.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

8.1.2. Between 15 to 20

8.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

8.1.3. Greater than 20

8.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

Chapter 9. Global Automotive Tire Market, By Vehicle Type

9.1. Automotive Tire Market, by Vehicle Type, 2020-2027

9.1.1. Commercial Vehicle (Light Commercial, Heavy Commercial)

9.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

9.1.2. Passenger Car

9.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

9.1.3. Electric Vehicle

9.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

Chapter 10. Global Automotive Tire Market, By Distribution Channel Type

10.1. Automotive Tire Market, by Distribution Channel Type, 2020-2027

10.1.1. Aftermarket

10.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

10.1.2. OEM

10.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

Chapter 11. Global Automotive Tire Market, Regional Estimates and Trend Forecast

11.1. North America

11.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)

11.1.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)

11.1.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)

11.1.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)

11.1.5. U.S.

11.1.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)

11.1.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)

11.1.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)

11.1.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)

11.1.6. Rest of North America

11.1.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)

11.1.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)

11.1.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)

11.1.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)

11.2. Europe

11.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)

11.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)

11.2.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)

11.2.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)

11.2.5. UK

11.2.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)

11.2.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)

11.2.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)

11.2.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)

11.2.6. Germany

11.2.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)

11.2.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)

11.2.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)

11.2.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)

11.2.7. France

11.2.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)

11.2.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)

11.2.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)

11.2.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)

11.2.8. Rest of Europe

11.2.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)

11.2.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)

11.2.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)

11.2.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)

11.3. APAC

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)

11.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)

11.3.5. India

11.3.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)

11.3.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)

11.3.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)

11.3.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)

11.3.6. China

11.3.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)

11.3.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)

11.3.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)

11.3.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)

11.3.7. Japan

11.3.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)

11.3.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)

11.3.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)

11.3.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)

11.3.8. Rest of APAC

11.3.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)

11.3.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)

11.3.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)

11.3.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)

11.4. MEA

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)

11.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)

11.4.5. GCC

11.4.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)

11.4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)

11.4.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)

11.4.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)

11.4.6. North Africa

11.4.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)

11.4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)

11.4.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)

11.4.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)

11.4.7. South Africa

11.4.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)

11.4.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)

11.4.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)

11.4.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)

11.4.8. Rest of MEA

11.4.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)

11.4.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)

11.4.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)

11.4.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)

11.5. Latin America

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)

11.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)

11.5.5. Brazil

11.5.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)

11.5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)

11.5.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)

11.5.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)

11.5.6. Rest of LATAM

11.5.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Season Tire (2016-2027)

11.5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Rim Size (2016-2027)

11.5.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)

11.5.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Distribution Channel Type (2016-2027)

Chapter 12. Company Profiles

12.1. Continental AG

12.1.1. Company Overview

12.1.2. Product Offerings

12.1.3. Financial Performance

12.1.4. Recent Initiatives

12.2. Bridgestone Corporation

12.2.1. Company Overview

12.2.2. Product Offerings

12.2.3. Financial Performance

12.2.4. Recent Initiatives

12.3. Pirelli Tyre C. S.p.A. (China National Chemical Corporation)

12.3.1. Company Overview

12.3.2. Product Offerings

12.3.3. Financial Performance

12.3.4. Recent Initiatives

12.4. MICHELIN

12.4.1. Company Overview

12.4.2. Product Offerings

12.4.3. Financial Performance

12.4.4. Recent Initiatives

12.5. Toyo Tire Corporation

12.5.1. Company Overview

12.5.2. Product Offerings

12.5.3. Financial Performance

12.5.4. Recent Initiatives

12.6. Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd.

12.6.1. Company Overview

12.6.2. Product Offerings

12.6.3. Financial Performance

12.6.4. Recent Initiatives

12.7. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

12.7.1. Company Overview

12.7.2. Product Offerings

12.7.3. Financial Performance

12.7.4. Recent Initiatives

12.8. The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd

12.8.1. Company Overview

12.8.2. Product Offerings

12.8.3. Financial Performance

12.8.4. Recent Initiatives

12.9. Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd

12.9.1. Company Overview

12.9.2. Product Offerings

12.9.3. Financial Performance

12.9.4. Recent Initiatives

12.10. Nokian Tyres plc

12.10.1. Company Overview

12.10.2. Product Offerings

12.10.3. Financial Performance

12.10.4. Recent Initiatives

Chapter 13. Research Methodology

13.1. Primary Research

13.2. Secondary Research

13.3. Assumptions

Chapter 14. Appendix

14.1. About Us

14.2. Glossary of Terms

