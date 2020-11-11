Refining Additives Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Trends, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 – 2030

Global Refining Additives Market: Overview

Quality of end-product fuels and improvement in refinery processes depend upon refinery additives. These chemicals or compounds play a crucial role in these processes. This is the reason that over the forecast period of 2020 to 2030, global refining additives market would witness steady growth curve, increase in market valuation, and generation of a string of novel growth opportunities. Transparency Market Research notes here that numerous growth factors would fuel growth in the market over the forecast period. Some of these include expansion in construction industry and increase in population – factor driving demand for refined petroleum products such as diesel fuel, LPG, and gasoline.

Global Refining Additives Market: Competitive Landscape

Renowned market players in the global refining additives market are:

GE

Berkshire Hathaway

Dorf-Ketal Chemicals

Clariant

Exxon Mobil

Amspec

Evonik Industries

Albemarle

BASF

Johnson Matthey

Ecolab

Chevron

Infineum International

Global Refining Additives Market: Key Trends and Drivers

Demand for refining additives is on an upward growth curve owing to multiple trends and drivers impacting the landscape positively. Transparency Market Research has not just identified top growth factors in its upcoming market research but has also delineated these in great detail. Granular knowledge on growth dynamics is set to drive better decision making for market players. Glimpse into top trends and drivers is provided below:

One of the most notable growth factors in the global refining additives market would be

increase in building and construction activities. As infrastructural development gathers steam in developing regions of the world, in particular, demand for refining additives will increase. It is anticipated that by the year of 2030, volumes in construction would grow by 85%. This will lead to massive demand for these products, driving market on an upward growth trajectory.

Global Refining Additives Market: Regional Analysis

An extensive refinery network helps the North American region hold a massive market share and this trend is set to continue into the forecast period stated above. It is also worth noting here that the region is known for high consumption of refinery additives. This growth would be followed by Western Europe and Middle East and Africa. Additionally, it is pertinent to note here that the Asia Pacific region ill grow at a considerable pace owing to expansion plans laid by several countries. Besides, a complex refinery set-up would add to this growth over the forecast period. A moderate CAGR would be recorded by Latin America over the same period.

