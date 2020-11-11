Market Insights

Global hydrofluoric acid market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 7077.51 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 5.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand of hydrofluorocarbons and increasing usage of hydrofluoric acid in various applications is the major factors for the growth of this market.

Major Market Players Covered in The Hydrofluoric Acid Market Are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global hydrofluoric acid market are Dongyue Group, Daikin Airconditioning India Pvt. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Solvay, Mexichem, LANXESS, Sinochem, Ying Peng Group, Fluoride Action Network, Fluorchemie, Shaowu Yongfei Chemical Industry Limited Company, Gulf Fluor, Shaowu Huaxin Chemical Industry, Navin Fluorine International Limited, Tanfac Industries Ltd, SRF Limited and others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2015, Alkeema acquired the Solvay’s Porto Marghera plant which produces hydrofluoric acid. This acquisition will allow the company to manufacture high- performance polymers like sulfone polymers, ultra-high performance aromatic polymers, fluoroelastomers, fluorinated fluids etc. This will also help the company to expand their business in healthcare, packaging, oil& gas, aerospace among others

In April 2016, Gower Chemicals Limited announced that they have acquired new Dilution plant Sherburn which was previously under the Thor Developers Ltd portfolio. This will help the company to expand their chemical distribution and chemical management services so that they can meet the needs and requirement of their customers. The acquisition increases the production of hydrofluoric acid

Global Hydrofluoric Acid Market Scope and Segments

By Application

Fluorocarbon Production

Fluorinated Derivative Production

Metal Pickling

Glass Etching and Cleaning

Oil Refining

Uranium Fuel Production

Others

By Type

UP Grade

UP-S Grade

UP-SS Grade

EL Grade

Regional Analysis

Middle East and Africa

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Hydrofluoric Acid Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Hydrofluoric Acid market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Hydrofluoric Acid Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Hydrofluoric Acid

Chapter 4: Presenting Hydrofluoric Acid Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Hydrofluoric Acid market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

