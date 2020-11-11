The “Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the energy and power industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of carbon capture and storage market with detailed market segmentation by component, end-user industry, and geography. The global carbon capture and storage market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading carbon capture and storage market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Some of the key players of Carbon Capture and Storage Market:

Aker Solutions ASA,Carbon Engineering Ltd.,Chevron Corporation,Equinor ASA,Exxon Mobil Corporation,Halliburton Company,NRG Energy, Inc.,Occidental Petroleum Corporation,Royal Dutch Shell plc,Schlumberger

Carbon capture and storage is the emission reduction process that is involved in capturing carbon dioxide from various different sources of emission, then separating it from other gases and transferring it to a suitable location for the storage. This technology is being adopted and implemented across the globe considering the cumulative commitment of industrial stakeholders in limiting CO2 emissions coupled with ongoing dominant role of fossil fuels in energy generation.

The major factors that are boosting the growth of the carbon capture and storage market are the increasing demand for CO2 injection technique for enhanced oil recovery (EOR), and strict government regulations towards GHG emissions. In addition, the boosting prominence for bioenergy carbon capture and storage (BECCS) is anticipated to provide significant growth opportunities for the carbon capture and storage market growth in the coming years.

