Wireless charging is an emerging technology that provides enhanced durability of electric vehicles (EVs) and ease of charging. The miles covered per charge by the electric vehicles and the availability of the charging stations and time required for charging are some of the restraining factors for the adoption of the electric vehicles. As the electric vehicles are premium vehicles, they are equipped with the high-end features such as premium lighting, infotainment, and touch screen panels.

These features are powered by the soul battery box available for traction and auxiliary functions. The regular use of these devices causes excessive draining of battery. These issues can be resolved with the help of wireless charging technology.

With the rise in trend and focus toward the autonomous ride sharing, the wireless electric vehicle charging is the most viable option for the OEMs or the autonomous fleet operators. Qualcomm Incorporated and WiTricity Corporation are some of the leading key players operating in the wireless electric vehicle charging market.

The wireless charging market is segmented into power source, installation, Distribution channel, vehicle type, and region. The power source segment is further divided into 3-<11 kW, 11-50 kW, and >50 kW. The market based on installation includes home and commercial. Depending on the distribution channel the market is segregated into OEMs and aftermarket. The vehicle type segment is further divided into battery electric vehicles (BEV), Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), and commercial electric vehicles. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

Continental AG, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Qualcomm Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, Powermat Technologies Ltd, Texas Instruments Inc., Witricity Corporation., Toshiba Corporation., Elix Wireless, and Evatran Group Inc.

Scope of the Report:

The research on the Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help understand business owners what their competitors are doing best to stay ahead in the competition. The research also segments the Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2018–2025. Detailed analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, which include charts, tables, and infographics.

For more clarity on the real potential of the Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging market for the forecast period 2018–2025, the study provides vital intelligence on major opportunities, threats, and challenges posed by the industry. Additionally, a strong emphasis is laid on the weaknesses and strengths of a few prominent players operating in the same market. Quantitative assessment of the recent momentum brought about by events such as collaborations, acquisition and mergers, product launches and technology innovation empower product owners, as well as marketing professionals and business analysts make a profitable decision to reduce cost and increase their customer base.

Our reports will help clients solve the following issues: –

Insecurity about the future:

Our research and insights help our clients anticipate upcoming revenue compartments and growth ranges. This help our client invest or divest their assets.

Understanding market opinions:

It is extremely vital to have an impartial understanding of market opinions for a strategy. Our insights provide a keen view on the market sentiment. We keep this reconnaissance by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders of a value chain of each industry we track.

Understanding the most reliable investment centers:

Our research ranks investment centers of market by considering their future demands, returns, and profit margins. Our clients can focus on most prominent investment centers by procuring our market research.

Evaluating potential business partners:

Our research and insights help our clients in identifying compatible business partners.

The research provides answers to the following key questions: