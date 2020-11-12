Amusement Parks And Arcades Global Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Stunning Growth | The Walt Disney Company,Universal Parks And Resorts,Merlin Entertainment Group,Oriental Land Company Ltd,Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

This report describes and evaluates the market for amusement parks and arcades globally. It covers two five-year periods, 2014 to 2018, termed the historic period and 2018 through 2022, the forecast period.

The global amusement parks and arcades market reached a value of nearly $62.0 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% since 2014 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% to nearly $87.2 billion by 2022.

Growth in the historic period resulted from a rise in disposable incomes, companies focusing on reinvesting, increase d travel and tourism, and economic growth. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were harsh weather conditions and rising costs. Going forward, economic growth in developed nations and increasing use of social media will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of this market in future include unfavorable demographic changes, a threat from home entertainment and experience fatigue.

The amusement parks and arcades market is segmented by type into theme parks, water parks and amusement arcades. Theme parks was the largest segment of the amusement parks and arcades market in 2018 at 81.5%. The theme parks market is also expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 9.1%.

The amusement parks and arcades market is segmented by revenue source into tickets, food & beverages, hotels & resorts, and merchandise and others. Tickets were the largest segment of the amusement parks and arcades market by revenue source in 2018 at 62.4%.

Key Players:

The Walt Disney Company

Universal Parks And Resorts

Merlin Entertainment Group

Oriental Land Company Ltd

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Amusement Parks And Arcades Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Amusement Parks And Arcades Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Amusement Parks And Arcades Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Amusement Parks And Arcades Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Amusement Parks And Arcades Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Global Amusement Parks And Arcades Market Segmentation

6 Market Effect Factors Analysis

7 Market Competition by Manufacturers

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

