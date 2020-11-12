Enterprise Rights Management Solution Market | Coronavirus (COVID-19) Impact Analysis with Business Opportunities, Survey And Growth Forecast 2020-2030

Global Enterprise Rights Management Solution Market: Introduction

Enterprise rights management solutions enable monitoring and controlling of usage of information, ensuring an organization’s intellectual property is used appropriately by employees. The solution also enables organizations to control what documents users have access to, how they can be used, how long they can be used, and the locations where they can be accessed from.

Global Enterprise Rights Management Solution Market – Dynamics

Rising Number of Intellectual Properties across the Globe

The number of intellectual properties is increasing exponentially (especially in semiconductor and automotive industry). Consequently, the need to maintain and secure the data of related intellectual properties is increasing globally. Enterprise rights management solution is one of the most advanced solutions which secures, monitors, and controls the documents within an enterprise. This also reduces the risk of data theft by employees as well as improves the internal security of the organization.

Get Sample Copy:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=79152

Increasing Rate of Data Breach and Cyber Attacks

The number of data breaches across the globe is increasing. This puts the intellectual property of a company at very high risk. The cost of recovering the data to compensate the loss due to data breach is very high. For instance, a recent ServiceNow survey (conducted by Ponemon) states that:

Of the 3,000 companies surveyed, almost half admitted that their organization suffered a data breach in the last two years.

Of those who suffered data breach, 34% knew they were vulnerable but did nothing

Thus, the rising number of data breach activities is expected to drive the growth of the market.

North America to Dominate the Global Enterprise Rights Management Solution Market

In terms of region, the global enterprise rights management solution market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the enterprise rights management solution market during the forecast period due to strong adoption of the solution by small & medium enterprises within the region.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Enterprise Rights Management Solution Market

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to moderately impact the global enterprise rights management solution market for a short-term period. The economic depression due to lockdown and shut down of enterprises across the globe has led to low investment in new technology as this increases the additional fixed cost of companies. The companies in this time period are highly skeptical of new investment.

Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=79152

Global Enterprise Rights Management Solution Market – Competition Landscape

In October 2019, Clearswift and Seclore signed a partnership to bring next-generation email encryption solutions to enterprises. The partnership will combine the best-of-breed email security, encryption, and rights management for enterprises.

Locklizard

Incorporated in 2004, Locklizard is specialized in IT security, DRM (digital rights management), data security, document encryption, PKI, and copy protection industries, securing information on personal computers and messaging systems. The company is a premier DRM supplier for publishers, enterprises, and governments, meeting and exceeding requirements for finance, auditing, semiconductor, training, publishing, and analyst communities.

Request For Customization:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=79152

Global Enterprise Rights Management Solution Market: Segmentation

The global enterprise rights management solution market can be segmented based on:

Enterprise Size

Industry

Region

Global Enterprise Rights Management Solution Market, by Enterprise Size

Based on enterprise size, the global enterprise rights management solution market can be divided into:

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Global Enterprise Rights Management Solution Market, by Industry

In terms of industry, the global enterprise rights management solution market can be segregated into:

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

Telecom & Information Technology (IT)

Manufacturing

Construction

Wholesale Distribution

Non-profit Organizations

Chemicals

Food and Beverage

Retail

Others (Hospitality, Government, and Public Sector, etc.)

Regional analysis of the global enterprise rights management solution market includes:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Russia Italy Spain Nordics Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Singapore Malaysia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Read Our Latest Press Release:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/increasing-adoption-of-telematics-in-auto-insurance-key-pivot-for-revenue-gains-in-usage-based-insurance-market-global-valuation-to-touch-us-200-bn-in-2030-301146452.html

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aseptic-packaging-market-to-reach-whopping-valuation-of-us-80-49-billion-by-2024-rapid-uptake-in-pharmaceutical-and-dairy-industries-tmr-810023190.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com