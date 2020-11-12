Electronics Adhesives Market: Growing Tends in Global Regions with COVID-19 Pandemic Analysis, Growth Size, Share, Types, Applications, Development Status and Forecast

The global electronics adhesives market is characterized by the growing presence of leading players in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific. This region presents a mammoth opportunity for all those involved in the production, sales, and distribution of electronics adhesives. As a result, an increasing number of market players have been considering the expansion into Asia Pacific as a major strategic move for a wider reach and to strengthen their position in the global market.

Apart from this, the market for electronics adhesives is anticipated to benefit from the rising demand for more compact and lighter components from the electronics industry. Add to this, the growing penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT). The surging adoption of connected devices has transformed the way electronic appliances are built, giving players a significant opportunity to make the most of this trend.

As per the projection of this business intelligence study, the demand in the global electronics adhesives market will expand at an impressive 12.03% CAGR from 2017 to 2020, with the overall valuation estimated to reach US$6,397.7 million by 2020.

Request for Report Sample @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=12779

Asia Pacific: Host of Economic Benefits on Offer

This report on the global market for electronics adhesives comprises five regional segments: Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The volume of the APAC electronics adhesives market is poised to rise by more than 10.1% each year from 2017 to 2020, and attain a demand valuation of US$4,055.5 million at the end of the forecast period. The analyst of the report has estimated that Asia Pacific will produce a demand for 1,230.9 tons of adhesive materials such as epoxy, silicone, polyurethane, and acrylic by the end of 2020.

The value share of the APAC electronics adhesives market was pegged at 61.4% in 2017, amounting to US$921.7 million. The active use of electronics adhesives in Asia Pacific can be attributed to the strengthening presence of electronics device manufacturers mainly in China, India, and South Korea. The abundance of raw material, low labor costs, and technological expertise are some of the key benefits that the region offers, making it the most lucrative market for electronics adhesives. Apart from Asia Pacific, North America also presents a multi-million dollar opportunity over the course of the forecast period.

Explore Transparency Market Research’S Award-Winning Coverage of the Global Industry @ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/expansive-utilization-across-plethora-of-applications-invites-promising-growth-avenues-for-adhesive-tapes-market-tmr-301147554.html

Electronics Adhesives for Surface Mounting Present Significant Opportunities

Electronics adhesives find application is encapsulation, conformal coating, wire tracking, and surface mounting. Surface mounting adhesives form the largest application segment and are likely to continue their dominance throughout the forecast period of this business report. The opportunities in this segment are evaluated to amount to US$1,983.3 million by 2020, exhibiting a strong CAGR of 14.3% during 2017 to 2020. The surface mounting segment is projected to hold a 31% share in the electronics adhesives market by the end of the forecast period thanks to the surging demand for PCB-based electronics devices across various sectors such as automotive, consumer durables, and industrial.

The report also segments the global electronics adhesives market on the basis of material, into polyurethanes, silicones, arcylics, epoxies, and others. Acrylic is the most widely used material for electronics adhesives and their impressive performance characteristics are expected to drive this material-type segment at a robust 22.0% CAGR. Accounting for a share of over 40% by 2020, electrically conductive adhesives are likely to emerge as the largest product type in the coming years.

Request for Covid-19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=12779

3M Company, Dymax Corporation, Dow Corning, Evonik Industries AG, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and H.B. Fuller Company are some of the prominent companies operating in the global market for electronics adhesives.