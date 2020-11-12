The global Automotive Electronic Control Unit market size worth around US$ 92.90 Billion by 2027 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.
Precedence Research published comprehensive research on the Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market, which provides a business strategies, research & development activities, concise outline of the market valuation, valuable insights pertaining to market share, size, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape and regional proliferation of this industry. The report offers an analysis of the global Automotive Electronic Control Unit market for the period 2016 to 2027, wherein 2020 to 2027 is the forecast period and 2019 is considered as the base year.
The Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market explores the current outlook of the whole market. This report provides a comprehensive and insightful preface of the market, Revenues by players, Revenues by regions, market with value chain structure, Average prices, Competitive landscape, policy study, Dynamics analysis using admissible tools and techniques, market target segmentation and industry trends and developments during the forecast period 2020-2027.
This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on various factors of market such as Future Analysis, Business Opportunities, Supply-Demand Analysis, Investment, Revenue and Cost Analysis by Key Companies 2027. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected not only health but every aspect of life globally. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact are covered in the report.
Years Covered in the Study:
- Historic Year:2016 to 2019
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Base Year: 2020
- Forecast Year: 2020-2027
Objectives of this report:
- To projection the market size on a regional and global basis.
- To pin-point major segments in the Automotive Electronic Control Unit market and Figure out their market shares and demand.
- To provide a competitive scenario for the market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.
- To check out key factors governing the dynamics of the market with their potential gravity during the forecast period 2020-2027.
Key Players:
The Automotive Electronic Control Unit market is consolidated with major number of manufacturers. The company profiling of key players in the market includes major business strategies, company overview and revenues. In-depth interviews and discussions were conducted with several key market participants and opinion leaders to compile the research report. Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research.
Some of the significant players in the Automotive Electronic Control Unit market include:
- Continental AG
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Denso Corporation
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
- Delphi Technologies
Market Segmentation:
Segments Covered in the Report
This research report estimates revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and offers an analysis of present industry trends in every sub-segment from 2016 to 2027. This research study analyzes the market thoroughly by classifying global Automotive Electronic Control Unit market report based on different parameters including type and region:
By Propulsion Type
- Hybrid
- Battery Powered
- Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)
By Vehicle Type
- Commercial Vehicles
- Passenger Cars
By Capacity
- 64-Bit
- 32-Bit
- 16-Bit
By Application
- Body Electronics
- ADAS & Safety Systems
- Infotainment
- Powertrain
- Others
Key Questions Answered:
- How considerable is the Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market?
- What is the major and essential factors driving the global market?
- What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing Automotive Electronic Control Unit growth?
- How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?
- Which vertical markets will see the highest percentage of growth?
- How do standardization and regulation impact the adoption of Automotive Electronic Control Unit in other sectors?
- Who are the key players in the market and what are their strategies?
- What strategies should Automotive Electronic Control Unit suppliers and vertical domain specialists adopt to remain competitive?
- How to build business strategies by identifying the key market segments poised for strong growth in the future?
TABLE OF CONTENT
Chapter 1. Introduction
1.1. Research Objective
1.2. Scope of the Study
1.3. Definition
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Approach
2.2. Data Sources
2.3. Assumptions & Limitations
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
3.1. Market Snapshot
Chapter 4. Market Variables and Scope
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Classification and Scope
4.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5. Market Dynamics Analysis and Trends
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Market Drivers
5.1.2. Market Restraints
5.1.3. Market Opportunities
5.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Bargaining power of suppliers
5.2.2. Bargaining power of buyers
5.2.3. Threat of substitute
5.2.4. Threat of new entrants
5.2.5. Degree of competition
Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape
6.1.1. Company Market Share/Positioning Analysis
6.1.2. Key Strategies Adopted by Players
6.1.3. Vendor Landscape
6.1.3.1. List of Suppliers
6.1.3.2. List of Buyers
Chapter 7. Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market, By Vehicle Type
7.1. Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market, by Vehicle Type, 2020-2027
7.1.1. Commercial Vehicles
7.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
7.1.2. Passenger Cars
7.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
Chapter 8. Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market, By Capacity
8.1. Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market, by Capacity, 2020-2027
8.1.1. 64-Bit
8.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
8.1.2. 32-Bit
8.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
8.1.3. 16-Bit
8.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
Chapter 9. Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market, By Propulsion Type
9.1. Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market, by Propulsion Type, 2020-2027
9.1.1. Hybrid
9.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
9.1.2. Battery Powered
9.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
9.1.3. Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)
9.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
Chapter 10. Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market, By Application
10.1. Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market, by Application, 2020-2027
10.1.1. Body Electronics
10.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
10.1.2. ADAS & Safety Systems
10.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
10.1.3. Infotainment
10.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
10.1.4. Powertrain
10.1.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
10.1.5. Others
10.1.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
Chapter 11. Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market, Regional Estimates and Trend Forecast
11.1. North America
11.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Capacity (2016-2027)
11.1.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Propulsion Type (2016-2027)
11.1.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
11.1.5. U.S.
11.1.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)
11.1.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Capacity (2016-2027)
11.1.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Propulsion Type (2016-2027)
11.1.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
11.1.6. Rest of North America
11.1.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)
11.1.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Capacity (2016-2027)
11.1.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Propulsion Type (2016-2027)
11.1.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
11.2. Europe
11.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)
11.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Capacity (2016-2027)
11.2.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Propulsion Type (2016-2027)
11.2.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.5. UK
11.2.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)
11.2.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Capacity (2016-2027)
11.2.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Propulsion Type (2016-2027)
11.2.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.6. Germany
11.2.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)
11.2.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Capacity (2016-2027)
11.2.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Propulsion Type (2016-2027)
11.2.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.7. France
11.2.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)
11.2.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Capacity (2016-2027)
11.2.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Propulsion Type (2016-2027)
11.2.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.8. Rest of Europe
11.2.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)
11.2.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Capacity (2016-2027)
11.2.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Propulsion Type (2016-2027)
11.2.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
11.3. APAC
11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)
11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Capacity (2016-2027)
11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Propulsion Type (2016-2027)
11.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
11.3.5. India
11.3.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)
11.3.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Capacity (2016-2027)
11.3.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Propulsion Type (2016-2027)
11.3.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
11.3.6. China
11.3.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)
11.3.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Capacity (2016-2027)
11.3.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Propulsion Type (2016-2027)
11.3.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
11.3.7. Japan
11.3.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)
11.3.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Capacity (2016-2027)
11.3.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Propulsion Type (2016-2027)
11.3.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
11.3.8. Rest of APAC
11.3.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)
11.3.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Capacity (2016-2027)
11.3.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Propulsion Type (2016-2027)
11.3.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
11.4. MEA
11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)
11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Capacity (2016-2027)
11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Propulsion Type (2016-2027)
11.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
11.4.5. GCC
11.4.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)
11.4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Capacity (2016-2027)
11.4.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Propulsion Type (2016-2027)
11.4.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
11.4.6. North Africa
11.4.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)
11.4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Capacity (2016-2027)
11.4.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Propulsion Type (2016-2027)
11.4.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
11.4.7. South Africa
11.4.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)
11.4.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Capacity (2016-2027)
11.4.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Propulsion Type (2016-2027)
11.4.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
11.4.8. Rest of MEA
11.4.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)
11.4.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Capacity (2016-2027)
11.4.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Propulsion Type (2016-2027)
11.4.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
11.5. Latin America
11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)
11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Capacity (2016-2027)
11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Propulsion Type (2016-2027)
11.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
11.5.5. Brazil
11.5.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)
11.5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Capacity (2016-2027)
11.5.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Propulsion Type (2016-2027)
11.5.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
11.5.6. Rest of LATAM
11.5.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Vehicle Type (2016-2027)
11.5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Capacity (2016-2027)
11.5.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Propulsion Type (2016-2027)
11.5.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
Chapter 12. Company Profiles
12.1. Continental AG
12.1.1. Company Overview
12.1.2. Product Offerings
12.1.3. Financial Performance
12.1.4. Recent Initiatives
12.2. Robert Bosch GmbH
12.2.1. Company Overview
12.2.2. Product Offerings
12.2.3. Financial Performance
12.2.4. Recent Initiatives
12.3. Denso Corporation
12.3.1. Company Overview
12.3.2. Product Offerings
12.3.3. Financial Performance
12.3.4. Recent Initiatives
12.4. ZF Friedrichshafen AG
12.4.1. Company Overview
12.4.2. Product Offerings
12.4.3. Financial Performance
12.4.4. Recent Initiatives
12.5. Delphi Technologies
12.5.1. Company Overview
12.5.2. Product Offerings
12.5.3. Financial Performance
12.5.4. Recent Initiatives
12.6. Advics Co., Ltd.
12.6.1. Company Overview
12.6.2. Product Offerings
12.6.3. Financial Performance
12.6.4. Recent Initiatives
12.7. Altera Corporation
12.7.1. Company Overview
12.7.2. Product Offerings
12.7.3. Financial Performance
12.7.4. Recent Initiatives
12.8. Atmel Corporation
12.8.1. Company Overview
12.8.2. Product Offerings
12.8.3. Financial Performance
12.8.4. Recent Initiatives
12.9. Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.
12.9.1. Company Overview
12.9.2. Product Offerings
12.9.3. Financial Performance
12.9.4. Recent Initiatives
12.10. Hyundai Mobis
12.10.1. Company Overview
12.10.2. Product Offerings
12.10.3. Financial Performance
12.10.4. Recent Initiatives
12.11. Panasonic Corporation
12.11.1. Company Overview
12.11.2. Product Offerings
12.11.3. Financial Performance
12.11.4. Recent Initiatives
Chapter 13. Research Methodology
13.1. Primary Research
13.2. Secondary Research
13.3. Assumptions
Chapter 14. Appendix
14.1. About Us
14.2. Glossary of Terms
