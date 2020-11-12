The global Contactless Payment market size worth around US$ 4.60 Trillion by 2027 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.01% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

Precedence Research published comprehensive research on the Contactless Payment Market, which provides a business strategies, research & development activities, a concise outline of the market valuation, valuable insights pertaining to market share, size, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape, and regional proliferation of this industry. The report offers an analysis of the global Contactless Payment market for the period 2016 to 2027, wherein 2020 to 2027 is the forecast period and 2019 is considered as the base year.

The Global Contactless Payment Market explores the current outlook of the whole market. This report provides a comprehensive and insightful preface of the market, Revenues by players, Revenues by regions, market with value chain structure, Average prices, Competitive landscape, policy study, Dynamics analysis using admissible tools and techniques, market target segmentation and industry trends and developments during the forecast period 2020-2027.

This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on various factors of market such as Future Analysis, Business Opportunities, Supply-Demand Analysis, Investment, Revenue and Cost Analysis by Key Companies 2027. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected not only health but every aspect of life globally. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact are covered in the report.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19.

Request Coronavirus Impact Analysis on This [email protected] https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1044

Years Covered in the Study:

Historic Year :2016 to 2019

:2016 to 2019 Estimated Year : 2019

: 2019 Base Year : 2020

: 2020 Forecast Year: 2020-2027

Objectives of this report:

To projection the market size on a regional and global basis.

To pin-point major segments in the Contactless Payment market and Figure out their market shares and demand.

To provide a competitive scenario for the market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

To check out key factors governing the dynamics of the market with their potential gravity during the forecast period 2020-2027.

Get Customization on this Research [email protected] https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1044

Key Players:

The Contactless Payment market is consolidated with major number of manufacturers. The company profiling of key players in the market includes major business strategies, company overview and revenues. In-depth interviews and discussions were conducted with several key market participants and opinion leaders to compile the research report. Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research.

Some of the significant players in the Contactless Payment market include:

Verifone

Ingenico Group SA

Gemalto

Visa Inc.

Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

Heartland Payment Systems, Inc.

Thales Group

Wirecard AG

On Track Innovations Ltd.

IDEMIA

Market Segmentation:

Segments Covered in the Report

This research report estimates revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and offers an analysis of present industry trends in every sub-segment from 2016 to 2027. This research study analyzes the market thoroughly by classifying global Contactless Payment market report based on different parameters including type and region:

By Solution

Security and Fraud Management

Payment Terminal Solution

Transaction Management

Hosted Point-of-Sales

Analytics

By Application

Government

Healthcare

Retail

Transportation

Hospitality

By Device

Point-of-Sales Terminals

Smartphones & Wearables

Smart Cards

Key Questions Answered:

How considerable is the Contactless Payment Market? What is the major and essential factors driving the global market? What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing Contactless Payment growth? How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region? Which vertical markets will see the highest percentage of growth? How do standardization and regulation impact the adoption of Contactless Payment in other sectors? Who are the key players in the market and what are their strategies? What strategies should Contactless Payment suppliers and vertical domain specialists adopt to remain competitive? How to build business strategies by identifying the key market segments poised for strong growth in the future?

TABLE OF CONTENT

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Scope of the Study

1.3. Definition

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Sources

2.3. Assumptions & Limitations

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Market Snapshot

Chapter 4. Market Variables and Scope

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Classification and Scope

4.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Raw Material Procurement Analysis

4.3.2. Sales and Distribution Channel Analysis

4.3.3. Downstream Buyer Analysis

Chapter 5. Market Dynamics Analysis and Trends

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Market Drivers

5.1.2. Market Restraints

5.1.3. Market Opportunities

5.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

5.2.2. Bargaining power of buyers

5.2.3. Threat of substitute

5.2.4. Threat of new entrants

5.2.5. Degree of competition

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1.1. Company Market Share/Positioning Analysis

6.1.2. Key Strategies Adopted by Players

6.1.3. Vendor Landscape

6.1.3.1. List of Suppliers

6.1.3.2. List of Buyers

Chapter 7. Global Contactless Payment Market, By Solution

7.1. Contactless Payment Market, by Solution Type, 2020-2027

7.1.1. Security and Fraud Management

7.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

7.1.2. Payment Terminal Solution

7.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

7.1.3. Transaction Management

7.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

7.1.4. Hosted Point-of-Sales

7.1.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

7.1.5. Analytics

7.1.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

Chapter 8. Global Contactless Payment Market, By Application

8.1. Contactless Payment Market, by Application, 2020-2027

8.1.1. Government

8.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

8.1.2. Healthcare

8.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

8.1.3. Retail

8.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

8.1.4. Transportation

8.1.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

8.1.5. Hospitality

8.1.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

Chapter 9. Global Contactless Payment Market, By Device

9.1. Contactless Payment Market, by Device, 2020-2027

9.1.1. Point-of-Sales Terminals

9.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

9.1.2. Smartphones & Wearables

9.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

9.1.3. Smart Cards

9.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

Chapter 10. Global Contactless Payment Market, Regional Estimates and Trend Forecast

10.1. North America

10.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Solution (2016-2027)

10.1.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

10.1.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Device (2016-2027)

10.1.4. U.S.

10.1.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Solution (2016-2027)

10.1.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

10.1.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Device (2016-2027)

10.1.5. Rest of North America

10.1.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Solution (2016-2027)

10.1.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

10.1.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Device (2016-2027)

10.2. Europe

10.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Solution (2016-2027)

10.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Device (2016-2027)

10.2.4. UK

10.2.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Solution (2016-2027)

10.2.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Device (2016-2027)

10.2.5. Germany

10.2.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Solution (2016-2027)

10.2.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Device (2016-2027)

10.2.6. France

10.2.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Solution (2016-2027)

10.2.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Device (2016-2027)

10.2.7. Rest of Europe

10.2.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Solution (2016-2027)

10.2.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Device (2016-2027)

10.3. APAC

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Solution (2016-2027)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Device (2016-2027)

10.3.4. India

10.3.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Solution (2016-2027)

10.3.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Device (2016-2027)

10.3.5. China

10.3.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Solution (2016-2027)

10.3.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Device (2016-2027)

10.3.6. Japan

10.3.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Solution (2016-2027)

10.3.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Device (2016-2027)

10.3.7. Rest of APAC

10.3.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Solution (2016-2027)

10.3.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Device (2016-2027)

10.4. MEA

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Solution (2016-2027)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Device (2016-2027)

10.4.4. GCC

10.4.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Solution (2016-2027)

10.4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

10.4.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Device (2016-2027)

10.4.5. North Africa

10.4.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Solution (2016-2027)

10.4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

10.4.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Device (2016-2027)

10.4.6. South Africa

10.4.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Solution (2016-2027)

10.4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

10.4.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Device (2016-2027)

10.4.7. Rest of MEA

10.4.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Solution (2016-2027)

10.4.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

10.4.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Device (2016-2027)

10.5. Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Solution (2016-2027)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Device (2016-2027)

10.5.4. Brazil

10.5.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Solution (2016-2027)

10.5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

10.5.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Device (2016-2027)

10.5.5. Rest of LATAM

10.5.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Solution (2016-2027)

10.5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)

10.5.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Device (2016-2027)

Chapter 11. Company Profiles

11.1. Verifone

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Product Offerings

11.1.3. Financial Performance

11.1.4. Recent Initiatives

11.2. Ingenico Group SA

11.2.1. Company Overview

11.2.2. Product Offerings

11.2.3. Financial Performance

11.2.4. Recent Initiatives

11.3. Gemalto

11.3.1. Company Overview

11.3.2. Product Offerings

11.3.3. Financial Performance

11.3.4. Recent Initiatives

11.4. Visa Inc.

11.4.1. Company Overview

11.4.2. Product Offerings

11.4.3. Financial Performance

11.4.4. Recent Initiatives

11.5. Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

11.5.1. Company Overview

11.5.2. Product Offerings

11.5.3. Financial Performance

11.5.4. Recent Initiatives

11.6. Heartland Payment Systems, Inc.

11.6.1. Company Overview

11.6.2. Product Offerings

11.6.3. Financial Performance

11.6.4. Recent Initiatives

11.7. Thales Group

11.7.1. Company Overview

11.7.2. Product Offerings

11.7.3. Financial Performance

11.7.4. Recent Initiatives

11.8. Wirecard AG

11.8.1. Company Overview

11.8.2. Product Offerings

11.8.3. Financial Performance

11.8.4. Recent Initiatives

11.9. On Track Innovations Ltd.

11.9.1. Company Overview

11.9.2. Product Offerings

11.9.3. Financial Performance

11.9.4. Recent Initiatives

11.10. IDEMIA

11.10.1. Company Overview

11.10.2. Product Offerings

11.10.3. Financial Performance

11.10.4. Recent Initiatives

Chapter 12. Research Methodology

12.1. Primary Research

12.2. Secondary Research

12.3. Assumptions

Chapter 13. Appendix

13.1. About Us

13.2. Glossary of Terms

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19.

Download Full Study [email protected] https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1044

Contact Us:

Precedence Research

Apt 1408 1785 Riverside Drive Ottawa, ON, K1G 3T7, Canada

Call: +1 774 402 6168

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIN