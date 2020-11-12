The global Contactless Payment market size worth around US$ 4.60 Trillion by 2027 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.01% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.
Precedence Research published comprehensive research on the Contactless Payment Market, which provides a business strategies, research & development activities, a concise outline of the market valuation, valuable insights pertaining to market share, size, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape, and regional proliferation of this industry. The report offers an analysis of the global Contactless Payment market for the period 2016 to 2027, wherein 2020 to 2027 is the forecast period and 2019 is considered as the base year.
The Global Contactless Payment Market explores the current outlook of the whole market. This report provides a comprehensive and insightful preface of the market, Revenues by players, Revenues by regions, market with value chain structure, Average prices, Competitive landscape, policy study, Dynamics analysis using admissible tools and techniques, market target segmentation and industry trends and developments during the forecast period 2020-2027.
This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on various factors of market such as Future Analysis, Business Opportunities, Supply-Demand Analysis, Investment, Revenue and Cost Analysis by Key Companies 2027. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected not only health but every aspect of life globally. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact are covered in the report.
The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19.
Request Coronavirus Impact Analysis on This [email protected] https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1044
Years Covered in the Study:
- Historic Year:2016 to 2019
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Base Year: 2020
- Forecast Year: 2020-2027
Objectives of this report:
- To projection the market size on a regional and global basis.
- To pin-point major segments in the Contactless Payment market and Figure out their market shares and demand.
- To provide a competitive scenario for the market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.
- To check out key factors governing the dynamics of the market with their potential gravity during the forecast period 2020-2027.
Get Customization on this Research [email protected] https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1044
Key Players:
The Contactless Payment market is consolidated with major number of manufacturers. The company profiling of key players in the market includes major business strategies, company overview and revenues. In-depth interviews and discussions were conducted with several key market participants and opinion leaders to compile the research report. Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research.
Some of the significant players in the Contactless Payment market include:
- Verifone
- Ingenico Group SA
- Gemalto
- Visa Inc.
- Giesecke & Devrient GmbH
- Heartland Payment Systems, Inc.
- Thales Group
- Wirecard AG
- On Track Innovations Ltd.
- IDEMIA
Market Segmentation:
Segments Covered in the Report
This research report estimates revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and offers an analysis of present industry trends in every sub-segment from 2016 to 2027. This research study analyzes the market thoroughly by classifying global Contactless Payment market report based on different parameters including type and region:
By Solution
- Security and Fraud Management
- Payment Terminal Solution
- Transaction Management
- Hosted Point-of-Sales
- Analytics
By Application
- Government
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Transportation
- Hospitality
By Device
- Point-of-Sales Terminals
- Smartphones & Wearables
- Smart Cards
Key Questions Answered:
- How considerable is the Contactless Payment Market?
- What is the major and essential factors driving the global market?
- What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing Contactless Payment growth?
- How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?
- Which vertical markets will see the highest percentage of growth?
- How do standardization and regulation impact the adoption of Contactless Payment in other sectors?
- Who are the key players in the market and what are their strategies?
- What strategies should Contactless Payment suppliers and vertical domain specialists adopt to remain competitive?
- How to build business strategies by identifying the key market segments poised for strong growth in the future?
TABLE OF CONTENT
Chapter 1. Introduction
1.1. Research Objective
1.2. Scope of the Study
1.3. Definition
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Approach
2.2. Data Sources
2.3. Assumptions & Limitations
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
3.1. Market Snapshot
Chapter 4. Market Variables and Scope
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Classification and Scope
4.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.3.1. Raw Material Procurement Analysis
4.3.2. Sales and Distribution Channel Analysis
4.3.3. Downstream Buyer Analysis
Chapter 5. Market Dynamics Analysis and Trends
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Market Drivers
5.1.2. Market Restraints
5.1.3. Market Opportunities
5.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Bargaining power of suppliers
5.2.2. Bargaining power of buyers
5.2.3. Threat of substitute
5.2.4. Threat of new entrants
5.2.5. Degree of competition
Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape
6.1.1. Company Market Share/Positioning Analysis
6.1.2. Key Strategies Adopted by Players
6.1.3. Vendor Landscape
6.1.3.1. List of Suppliers
6.1.3.2. List of Buyers
Chapter 7. Global Contactless Payment Market, By Solution
7.1. Contactless Payment Market, by Solution Type, 2020-2027
7.1.1. Security and Fraud Management
7.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
7.1.2. Payment Terminal Solution
7.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
7.1.3. Transaction Management
7.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
7.1.4. Hosted Point-of-Sales
7.1.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
7.1.5. Analytics
7.1.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
Chapter 8. Global Contactless Payment Market, By Application
8.1. Contactless Payment Market, by Application, 2020-2027
8.1.1. Government
8.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
8.1.2. Healthcare
8.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
8.1.3. Retail
8.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
8.1.4. Transportation
8.1.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
8.1.5. Hospitality
8.1.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
Chapter 9. Global Contactless Payment Market, By Device
9.1. Contactless Payment Market, by Device, 2020-2027
9.1.1. Point-of-Sales Terminals
9.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
9.1.2. Smartphones & Wearables
9.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
9.1.3. Smart Cards
9.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)
Chapter 10. Global Contactless Payment Market, Regional Estimates and Trend Forecast
10.1. North America
10.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Solution (2016-2027)
10.1.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
10.1.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Device (2016-2027)
10.1.4. U.S.
10.1.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Solution (2016-2027)
10.1.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
10.1.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Device (2016-2027)
10.1.5. Rest of North America
10.1.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Solution (2016-2027)
10.1.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
10.1.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Device (2016-2027)
10.2. Europe
10.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Solution (2016-2027)
10.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Device (2016-2027)
10.2.4. UK
10.2.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Solution (2016-2027)
10.2.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Device (2016-2027)
10.2.5. Germany
10.2.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Solution (2016-2027)
10.2.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Device (2016-2027)
10.2.6. France
10.2.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Solution (2016-2027)
10.2.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Device (2016-2027)
10.2.7. Rest of Europe
10.2.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Solution (2016-2027)
10.2.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Device (2016-2027)
10.3. APAC
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Solution (2016-2027)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Device (2016-2027)
10.3.4. India
10.3.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Solution (2016-2027)
10.3.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Device (2016-2027)
10.3.5. China
10.3.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Solution (2016-2027)
10.3.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Device (2016-2027)
10.3.6. Japan
10.3.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Solution (2016-2027)
10.3.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Device (2016-2027)
10.3.7. Rest of APAC
10.3.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Solution (2016-2027)
10.3.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Device (2016-2027)
10.4. MEA
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Solution (2016-2027)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Device (2016-2027)
10.4.4. GCC
10.4.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Solution (2016-2027)
10.4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
10.4.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Device (2016-2027)
10.4.5. North Africa
10.4.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Solution (2016-2027)
10.4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
10.4.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Device (2016-2027)
10.4.6. South Africa
10.4.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Solution (2016-2027)
10.4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
10.4.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Device (2016-2027)
10.4.7. Rest of MEA
10.4.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Solution (2016-2027)
10.4.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
10.4.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Device (2016-2027)
10.5. Latin America
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Solution (2016-2027)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Device (2016-2027)
10.5.4. Brazil
10.5.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Solution (2016-2027)
10.5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
10.5.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Device (2016-2027)
10.5.5. Rest of LATAM
10.5.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Solution (2016-2027)
10.5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application (2016-2027)
10.5.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Device (2016-2027)
Chapter 11. Company Profiles
11.1. Verifone
11.1.1. Company Overview
11.1.2. Product Offerings
11.1.3. Financial Performance
11.1.4. Recent Initiatives
11.2. Ingenico Group SA
11.2.1. Company Overview
11.2.2. Product Offerings
11.2.3. Financial Performance
11.2.4. Recent Initiatives
11.3. Gemalto
11.3.1. Company Overview
11.3.2. Product Offerings
11.3.3. Financial Performance
11.3.4. Recent Initiatives
11.4. Visa Inc.
11.4.1. Company Overview
11.4.2. Product Offerings
11.4.3. Financial Performance
11.4.4. Recent Initiatives
11.5. Giesecke & Devrient GmbH
11.5.1. Company Overview
11.5.2. Product Offerings
11.5.3. Financial Performance
11.5.4. Recent Initiatives
11.6. Heartland Payment Systems, Inc.
11.6.1. Company Overview
11.6.2. Product Offerings
11.6.3. Financial Performance
11.6.4. Recent Initiatives
11.7. Thales Group
11.7.1. Company Overview
11.7.2. Product Offerings
11.7.3. Financial Performance
11.7.4. Recent Initiatives
11.8. Wirecard AG
11.8.1. Company Overview
11.8.2. Product Offerings
11.8.3. Financial Performance
11.8.4. Recent Initiatives
11.9. On Track Innovations Ltd.
11.9.1. Company Overview
11.9.2. Product Offerings
11.9.3. Financial Performance
11.9.4. Recent Initiatives
11.10. IDEMIA
11.10.1. Company Overview
11.10.2. Product Offerings
11.10.3. Financial Performance
11.10.4. Recent Initiatives
Chapter 12. Research Methodology
12.1. Primary Research
12.2. Secondary Research
12.3. Assumptions
Chapter 13. Appendix
13.1. About Us
13.2. Glossary of Terms
The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19.
Download Full Study [email protected] https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1044
Contact Us:
Precedence Research
Apt 1408 1785 Riverside Drive Ottawa, ON, K1G 3T7, Canada
Call: +1 774 402 6168
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIN