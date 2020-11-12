The global Vehicle Electrification Market size worth around US$ 150.72 Billion by 2027 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

Precedence Research published comprehensive research on the Vehicle Electrification Market, which provides a business strategies, research & development activities, a concise outline of the market valuation, valuable insights pertaining to market share, size, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape, and regional proliferation of this industry. The report offers an analysis of the global Vehicle Electrification market for the period 2016 to 2027, wherein 2020 to 2027 is the forecast period and 2019 is considered as the base year.

The Global Vehicle Electrification Market explores the current outlook of the whole market. This report provides a comprehensive and insightful preface of the market, Revenues by players, Revenues by regions, market with value chain structure, Average prices, Competitive landscape, policy study, Dynamics analysis using admissible tools and techniques, market target segmentation and industry trends and developments during the forecast period 2020-2027.

This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on various factors of market such as Future Analysis, Business Opportunities, Supply-Demand Analysis, Investment, Revenue and Cost Analysis by Key Companies 2027. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected not only health but every aspect of life globally. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact are covered in the report.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19.

Years Covered in the Study:

Historic Year :2016 to 2019

:2016 to 2019 Estimated Year : 2019

: 2019 Base Year : 2020

: 2020 Forecast Year: 2020-2027

Objectives of this report:

To projection the market size on a regional and global basis.

To pin-point major segments in the Vehicle Electrification market and Figure out their market shares and demand.

To provide a competitive scenario for the market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

To check out key factors governing the dynamics of the market with their potential gravity during the forecast period 2020-2027.

Key Players:

The Vehicle Electrification market is consolidated with major number of manufacturers. The company profiling of key players in the market includes major business strategies, company overview and revenues. In-depth interviews and discussions were conducted with several key market participants and opinion leaders to compile the research report. Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research.

Some of the significant players in the Vehicle Electrification market include:

Continental

Valeo

Robert Bosch GmbH

Denso

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Johnson Electric

Delphi Automotive PLC

Market Segmentation:

Segments Covered in the Report

This research report estimates revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and offers an analysis of present industry trends in every sub-segment from 2016 to 2027. This research study analyzes the market thoroughly by classifying global Vehicle Electrification market report based on different parameters including type and region:

By Product

Electric Power Steering (EPS)

Integrated Starter Generator (ISG)

Start/Stop System

Electric Air Conditioner Compressor

Liquid Heater Ptc

Electric Oil Pump

Electric Vacuum Pump

Starter Motor & Alternator

Electric Water Pump

Actuators

By Hybridization

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) & Micro-Hybrid Vehicle

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Key Questions Answered:

How considerable is the Vehicle Electrification Market? What is the major and essential factors driving the global market? What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing Vehicle Electrification growth? How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region? Which vertical markets will see the highest percentage of growth? How do standardization and regulation impact the adoption of Vehicle Electrification in other sectors? Who are the key players in the market and what are their strategies? What strategies should Vehicle Electrification suppliers and vertical domain specialists adopt to remain competitive? How to build business strategies by identifying the key market segments poised for strong growth in the future?

TABLE OF CONTENT

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Scope of the Study

1.3. Definition

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Sources

2.3. Assumptions & Limitations

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Market Snapshot

Chapter 4. Market Variables and Scope

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Classification and Scope

4.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Raw Material Procurement Analysis

4.3.2. Sales and Distribution Channel Analysis

4.3.3. Downstream Buyer Analysis

Chapter 5. Market Dynamics Analysis and Trends

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Market Drivers

5.1.2. Market Restraints

5.1.3. Market Opportunities

5.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

5.2.2. Bargaining power of buyers

5.2.3. Threat of substitute

5.2.4. Threat of new entrants

5.2.5. Degree of competition

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1.1. Company Market Share/Positioning Analysis

6.1.2. Key Strategies Adopted by Players

6.1.3. Vendor Landscape

6.1.3.1. List of Suppliers

6.1.3.2. List of Buyers

Chapter 7. Global Vehicle Electrification Market, By Product

7.1. Vehicle Electrification Market, by Product Type, 2020-2027

7.1.1. Electric Power Steering (EPS)

7.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

7.1.2. Integrated Starter Generator (ISG)

7.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

7.1.3. Start/Stop System

7.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

7.1.4. Electric Air Conditioner Compressor

7.1.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

7.1.5. Liquid Heater Ptc

7.1.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

7.1.6. Electric Oil Pump

7.1.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

7.1.7. Electric Vacuum Pump

7.1.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

7.1.8. Starter Motor & Alternator

7.1.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

7.1.9. Electric Water Pump

7.1.9.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

7.1.10. Actuators

7.1.10.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

Chapter 8. Global Vehicle Electrification Market, By Hybridization

8.1. Vehicle Electrification Market, by Hybridization, 2020-2027

8.1.1. Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) & Micro-Hybrid Vehicle

8.1.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

8.1.2. Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

8.1.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

8.1.3. Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

8.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

8.1.4. Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

8.1.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast (2016-2027)

Chapter 9. Global Vehicle Electrification Market, Regional Estimates and Trend Forecast

9.1. North America

9.1.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Product (2016-2027)

9.1.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hybridization (2016-2027)

9.1.3. U.S.

9.1.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Product (2016-2027)

9.1.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hybridization (2016-2027)

9.1.4. Rest of North America

9.1.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Product (2016-2027)

9.1.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hybridization (2016-2027)

9.2. Europe

9.2.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Product (2016-2027)

9.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hybridization (2016-2027)

9.2.3. UK

9.2.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Product (2016-2027)

9.2.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hybridization (2016-2027)

9.2.4. Germany

9.2.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Product (2016-2027)

9.2.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hybridization (2016-2027)

9.2.5. France

9.2.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Product (2016-2027)

9.2.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hybridization (2016-2027)

9.2.6. Rest of Europe

9.2.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Product (2016-2027)

9.2.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hybridization (2016-2027)

9.3. APAC

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Product (2016-2027)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hybridization (2016-2027)

9.3.3. India

9.3.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Product (2016-2027)

9.3.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hybridization (2016-2027)

9.3.4. China

9.3.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Product (2016-2027)

9.3.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hybridization (2016-2027)

9.3.5. Japan

9.3.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Product (2016-2027)

9.3.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hybridization (2016-2027)

9.3.6. Rest of APAC

9.3.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Product (2016-2027)

9.3.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hybridization (2016-2027)

9.4. MEA

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Product (2016-2027)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hybridization (2016-2027)

9.4.3. GCC

9.4.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Product (2016-2027)

9.4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hybridization (2016-2027)

9.4.4. North Africa

9.4.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Product (2016-2027)

9.4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hybridization (2016-2027)

9.4.5. South Africa

9.4.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Product (2016-2027)

9.4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hybridization (2016-2027)

9.4.6. Rest of MEA

9.4.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Product (2016-2027)

9.4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hybridization (2016-2027)

9.5. Latin America

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Product (2016-2027)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hybridization (2016-2027)

9.5.3. Brazil

9.5.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Product (2016-2027)

9.5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hybridization (2016-2027)

9.5.4. Rest of LATAM

9.5.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Product (2016-2027)

9.5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, by Hybridization (2016-2027)

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. Continental

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Product Offerings

10.1.3. Financial Performance

10.1.4. Recent Initiatives

10.2. Valeo

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Product Offerings

10.2.3. Financial Performance

10.2.4. Recent Initiatives

10.3. Robert Bosch GmbH

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Product Offerings

10.3.3. Financial Performance

10.3.4. Recent Initiatives

10.4. Denso

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Product Offerings

10.4.3. Financial Performance

10.4.4. Recent Initiatives

10.5. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Product Offerings

10.5.3. Financial Performance

10.5.4. Recent Initiatives

10.6. Johnson Electric

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Product Offerings

10.6.3. Financial Performance

10.6.4. Recent Initiatives

10.7. Delphi Automotive PLC

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Product Offerings

10.7.3. Financial Performance

10.7.4. Recent Initiatives

10.8. Hitachi, Ltd.

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Product Offerings

10.8.3. Financial Performance

10.8.4. Recent Initiatives

10.9. Nexteer Automotive

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Product Offerings

10.9.3. Financial Performance

10.9.4. Recent Initiatives

10.10. JTEKT Corporation

10.10.1. Company Overview

10.10.2. Product Offerings

10.10.3. Financial Performance

10.10.4. Recent Initiatives

Chapter 11. Research Methodology

11.1. Primary Research

11.2. Secondary Research

11.3. Assumptions

Chapter 12. Appendix

12.1. About Us

12.2. Glossary of Terms

