Extruded Polystyrene Board Market(Impact of COVID-19) Register A Strong Growth of Accleration to 2027

The New Research Report on Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Market till 2027 added by Ameco Research studies the current and upcoming Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth Trend and Forecast.
The Global Extruded Polystyrene Board market report published covers detailed insights of the market along with the growth of the market according to region and countries. The report provides the value to the market with the historic period from 2015-2018 present 2019 and forecast 2020-2027.
The current scope of the report provides insights into the opportunities that are present in the market and will assist the market players for revenue growth. The report provides an overview of the companies that are operating in the target market by providing information such as company overview, product portfolio, financial overview, and business activates such as a merger, acquisition, R&D activities, and recent advancements. This helps to get a better understanding of the key players that are operating in the global market along with the strategies adopted in order to get a competitive edge. The market is studied for regions such as North America (U.S., and Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa).
Following are the segments covered by the report are:
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
SS Flat Head Type
Si Type (Lap Joint)
TG Type (Birch Groove)
RC Type (Rain Rrough)
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Wall, Flat Concrete Roof, Steel Structure Roof Insulation
Storage Ground, Parking Platform, Airport Runway Moisture-Proof Insulation
The Extruded Polystyrene Board key manufacturers in this market include:
DuPont
Owens Corning
BASF
Ursa
Ineos Styrencis
Sunpor
Synthos
Polimeri
Styrochem
Sunde
Monotez
Jackon
Few Significant from Table Of Contents
Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Market Research Report 2020 to 2027
1 Extruded Polystyrene Board Market Overview
1.1 Extruded Polystyrene Board Product Overview
1.2 Extruded Polystyrene Board Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 SS Flat Head Type
1.2.2 Si Type (Lap Joint)
1.2.3 TG Type (Birch Groove)
1.2.4 RC Type (Rain Rrough)
1.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.2 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.4 Latin America Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Extruded Polystyrene Board Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Extruded Polystyrene Board Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Extruded Polystyrene Board Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Extruded Polystyrene Board Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Extruded Polystyrene Board Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Extruded Polystyrene Board as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Extruded Polystyrene Board Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Extruded Polystyrene Board Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
4 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board by Application
4.1 Extruded Polystyrene Board Segment by Application
4.1.1 Wall, Flat Concrete Roof, Steel Structure Roof Insulation
4.1.2 Storage Ground, Parking Platform, Airport Runway Moisture-Proof Insulation
4.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Extruded Polystyrene Board Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Extruded Polystyrene Board Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Extruded Polystyrene Board by Application
4.5.2 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Board by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Extruded Polystyrene Board by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Extruded Polystyrene Board by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Extruded Polystyrene Board by Application
5 North America Extruded Polystyrene Board Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Extruded Polystyrene Board Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Extruded Polystyrene Board Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Board Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Board Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Board Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Extruded Polystyrene Board Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Extruded Polystyrene Board Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Extruded Polystyrene Board Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
8 Latin America Extruded Polystyrene Board Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Extruded Polystyrene Board Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Extruded Polystyrene Board Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Extruded Polystyrene Board Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Extruded Polystyrene Board Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Extruded Polystyrene Board Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Extruded Polystyrene Board Business
10.1 DuPont
10.1.1 DuPont Corporation Information
10.1.2 DuPont Description, Business Overview
10.1.3 DuPont Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 DuPont Extruded Polystyrene Board Products Offered
10.1.5 DuPont Recent Developments
10.2 Owens Corning
10.2.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information
10.2.2 Owens Corning Description, Business Overview
10.2.3 Owens Corning Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 DuPont Extruded Polystyrene Board Products Offered
10.2.5 Owens Corning Recent Developments
10.3 BASF
10.3.1 BASF Corporation Information
10.3.2 BASF Description, Business Overview
10.3.3 BASF Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 BASF Extruded Polystyrene Board Products Offered
10.3.5 BASF Recent Developments
10.4 Ursa
10.4.1 Ursa Corporation Information
10.4.2 Ursa Description, Business Overview
10.4.3 Ursa Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Ursa Extruded Polystyrene Board Products Offered
10.4.5 Ursa Recent Developments
10.5 Ineos Styrencis
10.5.1 Ineos Styrencis Corporation Information
10.5.2 Ineos Styrencis Description, Business Overview
10.5.3 Ineos Styrencis Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Ineos Styrencis Extruded Polystyrene Board Products Offered
10.5.5 Ineos Styrencis Recent Developments
10.6 Sunpor
10.6.1 Sunpor Corporation Information
10.6.2 Sunpor Description, Business Overview
10.6.3 Sunpor Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Sunpor Extruded Polystyrene Board Products Offered
10.6.5 Sunpor Recent Developments
10.7 Synthos
10.7.1 Synthos Corporation Information
10.7.2 Synthos Description, Business Overview
10.7.3 Synthos Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Synthos Extruded Polystyrene Board Products Offered
10.7.5 Synthos Recent Developments
10.8 Polimeri
10.8.1 Polimeri Corporation Information
10.8.2 Polimeri Description, Business Overview
10.8.3 Polimeri Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Polimeri Extruded Polystyrene Board Products Offered
10.8.5 Polimeri Recent Developments
10.9 Styrochem
10.9.1 Styrochem Corporation Information
10.9.2 Styrochem Description, Business Overview
10.9.3 Styrochem Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Styrochem Extruded Polystyrene Board Products Offered
10.9.5 Styrochem Recent Developments
10.10 Sunde
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Extruded Polystyrene Board Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Sunde Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Sunde Recent Developments
10.11 Monotez
10.11.1 Monotez Corporation Information
10.11.2 Monotez Description, Business Overview
10.11.3 Monotez Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Monotez Extruded Polystyrene Board Products Offered
10.11.5 Monotez Recent Developments
10.12 Jackon
10.12.1 Jackon Corporation Information
10.12.2 Jackon Description, Business Overview
10.12.3 Jackon Extruded Polystyrene Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Jackon Extruded Polystyrene Board Products Offered
10.12.5 Jackon Recent Developments
…
