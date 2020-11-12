Global Distribution Software Market 2020 – Impact of COVID-19, Future Growth Analysis and Challenges

Distribution software manages all the processes of supply chain of any product from order processing and inventory control to accounting, purchasing, and customer service, customer relationship management, sales, and finance management.

The global distribution software market is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, due to increase in demand for cloud-based distribution software among organizations.

Global Distribution Software Market: Dynamics

Global Distribution Software Market: Key Drivers and Restraints

Increasing awareness among organizations about the benefits of using distribution software is expected to boost the distribution software market during the forecast period. This is primarily because distribution software supports in gaining end-to-end visibility in supply chain management systems and removes manual errors in supply chain systems.

Rise in adoption of cloud-based distribution software among organizations is expected to boost the demand for distribution software across the globe. This is primarily because cloud-based distribution software has lower deployment cost.

Features of distribution software such as less dependency on in-house IT personnel, low maintenance cost, easier and faster implementation of IT solutions, and limited requirement of hardware infrastructure, is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Increasing shift toward omni-channel retail and growth of e-commerce is projected to drive the global distribution software market in the next few years.

Rise in demand from end-users for synchronizing and simplifying the supply chain management system is estimated to propel the global distribution software market during the forecast period

Increasing trend toward minimizing operational expenses, reduce upfront costs, and short processing time across the globe is anticipated to boost the demand for distribution software during the forecast period

However, data privacy and security concerns are projected to hamper the distribution software market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Distribution Software Market