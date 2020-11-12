Automated Pest Monitoring System Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

An automated pest monitoring system is a real-time system that enables farmers to remotely monitor pests and insects present in agriculture land.

The automated pest monitoring system alerts the grower/farmer in the event of a large number of pests and insects which may require insecticide spraying. This helps growers to optimize the use of insecticides and grow healthier crops.

Global Automated Pest Monitoring System Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption of advance technology in the agriculture sector Rising adoption of advanced technology in the agriculture sector to reduce manual intervention in fields is one of the key driving factors of the automated pest monitoring system market. In farming, the manual pest controlling process is time-consuming and requires expert labor which increases the additional cost for farmers and also increases safety issues for workers. Adoption of automated pest monitoring systems reduces crop damage by pests and also reduces the grower’s field visits for pest monitoring. Implementation of automated pest monitoring systems increases the accuracy of pest monitoring at a lower cost. In addition, the implementation of automated pest monitoring systems in farm fields reduces the use of chemical pesticides. Automated pest monitoring systems reduces risks by providing prior intimation to end-users by offering accurate data about the influence of pests on the yields. Hence, the early control of pests helps in resolving issues before the crop sustains serious damage.



North America Led the Global Automated Pest Monitoring System Market in 2019

Based on region, the global automated pest monitoring system market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

North America held a dominant share of the global automated pest monitoring system market in 2019. It is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. The U.S. and Canada are the major countries that drive the market in this region. The trend of early adoption of technology and the presence of developed IT infrastructure provides the dominant position to the region in the global market.

The automated pest monitoring system market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period. India, China, Japan, and Australia are major countries of the automated pest monitoring system market in this region. The increasing farming lands grow a variety of different crops. Monitoring crop health is mandatory for farmers to maintain the crops in terms of quality and quantity, which has increased the need for advanced farming technologies. Hence, adoption of advance farming technology has accelerated the automated pest monitoring system market in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Players Operating in the Global Automated Pest Monitoring System Market

Key players operating in the global automated pest monitoring system market are listed below: