Market Insights

The international Flame Retardant Thermoplastics Market report gives explanation about market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights and company profile of the key market players. In today’s competitive epoch, it is very imperative to get informed about the major happenings about the industry with the important market reports and industry insights so that businesses don’t miss anything. Flame Retardant Thermoplastics Market research report comes into play over here and gives clear idea about strategic analysis of mergers, expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, and investment. It assists in obtaining an extreme sense of evolving industry movements before competitors.

Global flame-retardant thermoplastics market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 4.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Major Market Players Covered in The Flame Retardant Thermoplastics Market Are:

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are SABIC, Covestro AG, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Solvay, EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG, Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation, LOTTE ADVANCED MATERIALS CO., LTD., LATI Industria Termoplastici S.p.A., Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd., Radici Partecipazioni SpA, Trinseo, LG Chem., TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., LANXESS, RTP Company, Dow, BASF SE, PMC Group, Inc., PolyOne, DSM, DuPont, and Asahi Kasei Corporation among others.

Competitive analysis performed in the Flame Retardant Thermoplastics Market analysis report puts forth the moves of the key players in the Flame Retardant Thermoplastics Industry such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and recent acquisitions. The key research methodology that has been utilised here by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Flame Retardant Thermoplastics Market report has the best answers to many of the critical business questions and challenges. The report not only aids to save valuable time but also adds credibility to the work that has been done to grow the business.

Market Segmentation

Global flame-retardant thermoplastics market is segmented into three notable segments which are type, coating, and application.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polypropylene (PP), polyamide (PA), PBT/PET – thermoplastic polyesters, PC – polycarbonate, PC/ABS – polycarbonate/acrylonitrile butadiene styrene blends, PPO – polyphenylenoxide, others. In February 2019, Covestro AG launched Makrolon Rx2235 polycarbonate to enable high-flow properties for a wide range of healthcare applications, such as surgical instruments, on-body devices, IV components, and pen injectors. Thus, the company offered extensive FR thermoplastic-based product portfolio for healthcare applications.

On the basis of coating, the market is segmented into alumina trihydrate, brominated flame retardants, antimony trioxide, phosphorus flame retardants, others. In March 2019, Solvay developed an anti-corrosion coating system, Halar ECTFE for corrosion prevention. This new product launch has expanded the range of end-use applications to powder coat as it provides the long-lasting performance with excellent permeation resistance, chemical resistance, great surface properties, adhesion and high purity.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into industrial, building & construction, transportation, electronics & electrical, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, oil & gas, others. In April 2019, SABIC featured its range of polymer and thermoplastic technologies from its product portfolio to support the customers in Brazil, at Feiplastic 2019. The company showcased its customer-dedicated approach and solutions for building & construction (including pipe & utilities), automotive, electrical & electronics, consumer goods, packaging, and health & personal care.



Regional Analysis

Middle East and Africa

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

