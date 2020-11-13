Analysis of Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Infused Dried Fruit Market

Infused Dried Fruits Market: Introduction

A recent study published by Transparency Market Research on the infused dried fruits market includes global industry analysis and opportunity assessment for 2019-2029. The global infused dried fruits market was valued at ~US$ 1,954 Mn in 2019. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~5.1%, to reach ~US$ 3.2 Bn by 2029.

Increasing Use of Infused Dried Fruit Ingredients as Natural Sweeteners Fuel Growth

Infused dried fruit ingredients contain natural sugar that is inherently healthier. Growing health concerns among consumers are surely making them look for sugar alternatives. The use of infused dried fruit as a replacement for sugar is a growing trend. Fruit-based bars and snacks are becoming popular day by day. Innovative products that contain infused dried fruit ingredients are, therefore, welcomed by consumers.

Request PDF Brochure :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=38024

Increasing Popularity of Natural Energy Supplements among Athletes Bolsters Growth Prospects

Infused dried fruit ingredients such as raisins are high sources of energy and nutrients. Athletes and sportsmen are turning toward natural and chemical-free energy supplements, and infused dried fruit ingredients are among the most popular choices. Raisins are used as high energy sources, and are also used in health tonic and high energy health supplements. Infused dried fruit ingredients are easy to carry, and have a longer life, thus are popular among mountaineers, campers, and backpackers as an instant energy source. Hence the several health benefits associated with the consumption of the infused dried fruit products triggers demand for the same.

REQUEST FOR COVID19 IMPACT ANALYSIS :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=38024

Increasing Preference for Gluten-Free Products Emerges as Chief Growth Driver

With changing lifestyles and eating habits, there is also an increase in the number of people suffering from gluten tolerance. Thus, there is continuous and increased demand for gluten-free products in the market. Several consumers are turning toward infused dried fruits ingredients as a substitute to gluten products, in order to complete their nutritional requirements. Gluten-free products are often added with infused dried fruit ingredients in order to add nutritional value as well as enhance the flavor.

Explore Transparency Market Research’s award-winning coverage of the global Industry:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/increasing-demand-for-automobiles-tires-to-drive-valuation-of-global-resorcinol-formaldehyde-latex-market-to-us-730-mn-by-2030-301061553.html

Infused Dried Fruit Market Segmentation

Infused Dried Fruit Market by Fruit Type

Raisins

Apples

Apricots

Peaches

Mangoes

Papaya

Strawberry

Raspberry

Blueberry

Cranberries

Cherry Sour Cherries Sweet Cherries

Quince

Others

Infused Dried Fruit Market by Nature

Organic

Conventional

Infused Dried Fruit Market by Product Type

Fruit Juice/Juice Concentrate Infused

Sugar Infused

Others

Infused Dried Fruit Market by Application

Breakfast Cereals

Bakery Products Cakes Bread Others



About Us:

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.