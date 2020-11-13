Epoxy Curing Agents Market Size 2020: Notable Growth, Trends, Key Players, Reginal, Product Review and Forecasts Report To 2025

Market Overview:

The global Epoxy curing agents market was valued at USD 3.60 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 6.14 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2018 to 2025. Epoxy curing agents are materials that are combined with epoxy poloymer to get high quality end product. The growing demand for epoxy resins that have excellent bonding properties and mechanical strength is expected to have a positive impact on market demand for epoxy curing agents.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing demand in construction and wind energy industries

1.2 Huge demand in emerging economies

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Environmental regulations governing epoxy paints

Market Segmentation:

The global Epoxy curing agents market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and region.

1. By Product:

1.1 Amine Based Curing Agents

1.1.1 Aliphatic Amine Curing Agents

1.1.2 Cycloaliphatic Amine Curing Agents

1.1.3 Polyamide Curing Agents

1.1.4 Amidoamines Curing Agents

1.2 Anhydride Curing Agents

1.2.1 Hexahydrophthalic Anhydride

1.2.2 Nadic Metal Anhydride

1.2.3 Pyromellitic Anhydride

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Others

1.3.1 Polysulfides

1.3.2 Mercaptans

1.3.3 Phenalkamine

1.3.4 Phenalkamide

1.3.5 Polyamido-Amines

1.3.6 Latent Curing Agents

2. By Application:

2.1 Coatings

2.2 Electricals & Electronics

2.3 Construction

2.4 Wind Energy

2.5 Adhesives

2.6 Composites

2.7 Others

3. By Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Hexion Inc.

2. Air Products & Chemicals

3. Evonik

4. Huntsman

5. BASF

6. Cardolite Corporation

7. Atul Limited

8. Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand)

9. Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd.

10. Mitsubishi Chemicals Corporation

11. Epoxy Base Electronic Chemical Co. Ltd.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the global epoxy curing agents market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

