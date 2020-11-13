Covid-19 Impact on Flywheel UPS Market Share, Trends and Growth 2019 to 2027

Flywheel UPS: Introduction

Flywheel UPS stores electric energy in the form of kinetic energy with the help of a rotor. It is used to maintain high electrical stability in data centers, telecom centers, and machinery industries.

Flywheel UPS is used for energy management during regenerative braking of rolling units..

Flywheel UPS is an environmentally sound reliable energy storage device that can deliver DC power in the high speed rotation of the flywheel in each product.

The lifecycle of flywheel UPS is typically 20 years, as it resists their rotational speed by the momentum of inertia. This inertia is what makes flywheel UPS work, which in turn is expected to boost the flywheel UPS market.

Global Flywheel UPS Market: Dynamics

Global Flywheel UPS Market: Key Drivers

Growing adoption of flywheel UPS in transportation and aerospace industry due to energy storage systems is expected to accelerate the growth of the market.

Rising automobile production is expected to enhance the automotive industry in developed and developing countries, which in turn is expected to boost the flywheel UPS market.

Rising demand for energy storage devices and constant power supply, mainly in commercial work stations, is expected to drive the flywheel UPS market worldwide.

Growing demand for energy backup, typically from the commercial sector is anticipated to drive the flywheel UPS market.

Heavy dependence on digital equipment and automation technologies in growing industrial and commercial sectors, has resulted in increasing demand for UPS systems. This in turn is expected to fuel the flywheel UPS market over the forecast period 2019-2027.

North America to Hold a Major Share of the Global Flywheel UPS Market

In terms of region, the global flywheel UPS market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America held leading share of the global flywheel UPS market in terms of volume and revenue in 2018 and is projected to continue its dominance through the forecast period 2019- 2027. High demand for power storage systems and nonstop power supply in data centers and telecom stations, and in the commercial sector is expected to accelerate the flywheel UPS market in North America.

Asia Pacific is predicted to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period as compared to other regions due to increasing demand for flywheels in data centers to store large amount of data in short period of time, owing to frequent power cuts. This in turn is anticipated to drive the flywheel UPS market in the region.

Europe is expected to see enhanced growth in the flywheel UPS market due to high demand for automobiles. This is expected to impact the growth of the flywheel UPS market over the forecast period, due to the growing automobile industry.

Global Flywheel UPS Market: Competitive Landscape

Key Players Operating in the Global Flywheel UPS Market

Several local and regional players operate in the global market for flywheel UPS. The flywheel UPS market is fragmented due to the presence of few global and several domestic players. Most of the manufacturers and vendors promote and sell their flywheel UPS through their own online sales website. Manufacturers of flywheel UPS are adopting key strategies of new product development and enhancement in the quality of product and delivery processes. Key players operating in the global flywheel UPS market are:

ABB

Schneider Electric

Active Power (Germany) GmbH

Gmmco (Caterpillar)

General Electric

Electronics Representatives Association.

Eaton.

HITEC ELECTRIC ELEKTRONIK TIC. LTD. STI

VYCON

Mitsubishi Electric Power Products Inc.

ELYTT ENERGY

Global Flywheel UPS Market: Research Scope

Global Flywheel UPS Market, by Application

Datacenters – Cloud Colocation Enterprise

Medical Imaging

Broadcast

Industrial Critical Process

Gambling/Casinos

Desalinization plants

Cogeneration plants

Lifts

Uninterruptible power supplies

Test & Physics laboratories

Wind turbines

Aircraft launching systems

Global Flywheel UPS Market, by Distribution Channel

Direct Sales (OEM)

Indirect Sales Distributor Wholesaler



Global Flywheel UPS Market, by Industry

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Railway Metro Trams Commuter trains

Other

Global Flywheel UPS Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



