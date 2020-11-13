PVDC Shrink Bags Market Segment By Key Companies, Types & Applications And Forecast To 2028

In a recent report, Transparency Market Research (TMR) delivers insights into the global PVDC shrink bags market. It covers global industry analysis and offers insights into size, share, and growth trends. The report also offers refined forecast for the period between 2020 and 2028.

According to TMR, the global market is forecast to rise at 2.9% CAGR over the course of the forecast period. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market, covering various factors enabling growth.

PVDC shrink bags sales surged in response to the increasing demand for flexible and uniform packaging solution. These bags are resistant to puncture and have excellent luster. They are lightweight and considered extremely convenient to offer packaging solutions in the food sector.

These bags are predominantly used for packing fresh and processed meat and seafood items. While shrink bags find exceptional usability in shipping and logistics industry, the food sector is expected to account for maximum share in the market for PVDC shrink bags.

TMR’s report segments the market in terms of product, application, and region. Based on product, side sealed shrink bags account for hefty share in the market and is expected to remain dominant through the course of the forecast period.

Rising Demand for Improved Shelf-life Spurring Growth Prospects

PVDC shrink bags are manufactured to offer strong seal performance. It therefore is expected from them to address myriad p0ackaging needs while exhibiting excellent sealing functionality. These bags are also found useful in ensuring longer shelf life of any food products.

The demand for shrink bags is likely to surge in the coming years. A small increase in shelf life, especially in meat, poultry, and sea food products is valued by consumers. It is also a valued proposition for industry participants creating opportunities for them to strengthen their footprint in the market.

PVDC shrink bags’ ability to improve shelf life of food products, coupled with their excellent properties as barrier to moisture and oxygen, is the primary reason behind their widespread application in the food sector.

With the increasing penetration of giant retail chains in developed and high potential markets alike, the demand for packaged foods is likely to accelerate. Against this backdrop, shrink bag manufacturers see incredible scope for expansion in the near future.

Manufacturers Focusing on Design Innovation to Offer Better Customization

The demand for PVDC shrink bags is rising, however, not at a pace expected. It has therefore led market players to focus on innovative product designs. There is greater focus on incorporating innovative features such as high puncture resistance, impressive barrier properties, and greater luster to continue gaining traction through the course of the forecast period.

A case in point in Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH’s PVDC shrink bags that bring to the table impressive puncture resistance, excellent, transparency, high barrier properties, and flexo printing options.