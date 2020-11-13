Peppermint Tea Market High State Of Affairs, SWOT Analysis, Business Summary & Forecast 2030

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global peppermint tea market. In terms of revenue, the global peppermint tea market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~ 8% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global peppermint tea market.

The global peppermint tea market is broadly affected by several factors, including shift in consumer preferences in terms of flavored tea. Thus, rising consumption of peppermint tea in different segments is propelling the global market for peppermint tea.

Peppermint Tea Market: Dynamics

Consumer shift toward flavored tea from traditional tea is influencing consumers to opt for peppermint tea, especially the millennial, as they consider it to be a healthy choice. Currently, peppermint tea is gaining popularity among users, owing to its multiple health benefits and enhanced taste. In addition, ease of availability in the form of dried leaves, loose leaf, or in paper bags is likely to encourage its demand from users.

The increasing popularity of blended peppermint tea, owing to its ability of infusion from fruits, spices, and herbs is likely to appeal to users and enhance the sale of tea products. In India, China, Japan, and Sri Lanka, the presence of a strong consumer base for traditional tea is projected to promote the growth of the peppermint tea market. These factors are also driving the expansion of the global tea market in recent years.

The unblended tea segment of the global peppermint tea market is likely to remain popular due to its rising popularity among consumers. In addition, these types of tea are considered to be natural tea wherein majority of the raw material is peppermint and green tea. However, the development of new blends by suppliers having better combinations with mint is estimated to appeal to users. These types of tea are enriched with different ingredients such as spices, herbs, and fruits for a unique taste and fragrance.

Peppermint Tea Market: Prominent Regions

The global peppermint tea market is likely to remain popular in the U.S and China, due to the presence of a strong consumer base for herbal tea and preference for mint based products. In North Africa, peppermint tea is also referred to as Moroccan mint tea. This seems to be a popular choice among users from the past few centuries, as it found to be a native tea of North Africa. The majority of consumers prefer this type of tea rather than other herbal teas in the region. Nonetheless, rising popularity of herbal and flavored tea, especially, peppermint tea among users is projected to boost the growth of the market all over the globe.

Peppermint Tea Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global peppermint tea market are Associated British Foods plc, Tata Consumer Products, Unilever N.V., The Hain Celestial Group, Orientis Gourmet SAS, R.C. Bigelow Inc., Dilmah Ceylon Tea Co. Plc, Yamamotoyama Co. Ltd., Harney & Sons Tea Company, and The Republic of Tea.