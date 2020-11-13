Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Spouted Pouches Market

Global Spouted Pouches Market Dynamics:

Global spouted pouches market is expected to be primarily driven by increasing consumer preference towards beverages. Increasing out of pocket expenditure and increasing consumer spending on food coupled with growing organized retail market is expected to boost overall sales of spouted pouches. Nowadays, spouted pouches is also gaining traction in baby foods market. Increasing environmental awareness has further added to growth in sales of spouted pouches market owing to its reusable property.

Besides this increasing the growth of pharmaceutical sector and energy drinks can impact the growth of spouted pouches market positively. Spouted pouches is comparatively cheaper when compared to glasses. As a result, many end-users are inclined towards the product. The design of the spouted pouches is such that it can be used for branding their products. It does not take more spaces on a store shelf compare to the plastic and bottle glasses. Though the market is expected to gain healthy growth over the forecast period, availability of alternative products could pose a major challenge for overall demand for spouted pouches.

Global Spouted Pouches Market Segmentation:

The global spouted pouches market is segmented on the basis of type of application such as pharmaceutical products, alcoholic beverages, energy drink, lubricating oil, fruit juice, liquid soap. On the basis of size, spouted pouches such as segmented into 100 ml, 200 ml, 350 ml, 500 ml, 750 ml and 1 litter. On the basis of layer, the global spout pouches market can be segmented into two, three and four layer laminates. The global spouted market also can be segmented on the basis of colors of the spouted pouches such as red, green, blue, black, gold, silver etc. On the basis of components, the spouted pouches market can be segmented into straw, cap, film.

Global Spouted pouches Market: Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the global spouted pouches industry can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Asia pacific is the most lucrative market over the forecast period for the spouted pouches market for the increasing growth of food & pharmaceutical packaging.

Asia Pacific is expected to be primarily driven by China and India where per capita spending has increased manifold over the last five years. Furthermore, the region has witnessed substantial increase in food retail market. Furthermore, ASEAN is expected to contribute a major share to overall demand for spouted pouches in Asia Pacific. Free trade agreement in ASEAN countries could help companies to capitalize on the market. North America and Europe are relatively mature market. However, companies are emphasizing on product innovation and distribution channel to strengthen their market presence in the region. Latin America and MEA are expected to grow at relatively slower pace.

Global Spouted Pouches Market Players:

The major players identified across the value chain of global spouted pouches market include Tyler, Glenroy Inc, Steripack, AMPAC, Foster packaging, HPM global Inc, Impak corporation, Purity flexpack limited, Swiss pack, WJ packaging solutions etc. In pursuit of growth, spouted pouches manufacturers are likely to invest more in the near future, particularly in the areas of product innovation, mergers and acquisitions and distribution channel.

