Impact Of Covid-19 Outbreak On Champagne Bottles Market

Champagne Bottles Market – An Overview

Premiumization is not a new trend, but it has played an important role in shaping the beverage industry. Consumers are nowadays willing to pay more for better quality, uniqueness, and pleasant consuming experience. Rising consumption of premium sparkling champagne across the key economies are expected to trigger market growth its packaging across the forecast period. Champagne bottles are manufactured from glass as believed that glass delivers a genuine taste of beverage and also preserves its quality. A classic bottle of champagne has carrying-capacity of 0.75 liters, whereas, magnum with capacity 1.5 liters making it the perfect size for festive gatherings and parties. Also, for some striking occasions, there are high-capacity champagne bottles, with holding capacity ranging upto 30 liters or 40 standard champagne bottles.

Overall, the global viewpoint for champagne bottles market is expected to remain positive during the forecast period.

Champagne Bottles Market – Dynamics

Increasing penetration premised high-end alcoholic beverages in the emerging economies is anticipated to be a key driver for the growth of the global champagne bottles market. Consumer inclination for consumption of premium sparkling (carbonated) wine is rising due to altering drinking habits, changing lifestyles, and speedy urbanization, particularly in emerging economies. Furthermore, consumption venue such as “drinking in” has displayed a steep growth outpacing “drinking out” owing to myriad factors including competitive retail landscape and others is strengthening the demand for target market. Innovation in designs & patterns for bottle corks are likely to offer added security as well as enhances bottling outlook for champagne packaging.

These factors are expected to trigger demand for global champagne bottles market in coming years.

Champagne Bottles Market – Segmentation

The global champagne bottles market is segmented by champagne bottles size, bottle cork size, and sales channel. The pricing for champagne bottles has being done based on champagne bottles size segment in US$ million, and the volume is considered in units.