Fruit Tray Market Facts, Figures And Analytical Insights 2027

Fruit Tray Market: An Overview

Fruit trays are small, light-weight regular trays containing soft fruits. Fruit trays are designed to offer sufficient physical protection to fruit they contain throughout the supply chain. Use of trays aid in maintaining product integrity and enhancing the shelf life of packaged fruits. Soft fruits need to be packaged in such a way to offer physical protection throughout cold storage, distribution, and sale, maintaining product integrity.

Manufacturers provide fruit trays with lid and without lids. Fruit trays with lids have vent holes that ensure controlled oxygen flow. In addition to the external packaging such as corrugated boxes, the use of trays is done to protect soft fruits against mechanical damage as it absorbs shocks and tremors. In conclusion, fruit trays hold promising growth prospects in the global market, as they can be used for both protective as well as point of display packaging solutions.

Fruit Tray Market: Dynamics

Leading manufacturers are concerned with the product degradation that might take place across the supply chain. Thus, the demand for packaging solutions that retain quality yet requires less shipping and storage costs. Fruit trays are considered as a cost-effective medium for packaging due to its low disposal cost, minimum inventory, and warehousing costs, and easy packaging process. Moreover, fruit trays are easily stackable, answering to the problem of space complexity.

Furthermore, the demand for packed fruits continues to increase due to the changing preferences of the urban millennial population. Consumers across the globe are concerned about hygiene when it comes to food and packaging, and are demanding contamination-free products. This is expected to play a pivotal role in increasing the adoption of fruit trays during the period of forecast.

Paper-based fruit trays have emerged as an alternative for conventional plastic fruit trays. These fruit trays are expected to make their way in the fruit trays packaging market as sustainable packaging solutions continue to gain grounds.

Fruit Tray Market: Segmentation

Globally, the fruit tray market has been segmented by product type, material, and region.

By product type, the global fruit tray market has been segmented as follows

With Lid

Without Lid

By material, the global fruit tray market has been segmented as follows

Paper

Molded Fiber

Plastic Polystyrene (PS) Polypropylene (PP) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polylactic Acid (PLA) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)



Fruit Tray Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, North America and Europe have been identified as the key end-users of fruit trays. North America has organized retail chains, who sell fresh produce in sophisticated packaging solutions such as trays or punnets. This is witnessed as a key driver for the North America fruit tray market in the past years. Moreover, fruit trays made out of molded fiber and paper are gaining traction in the European countries. This is anticipated to create ample growth opportunities for the manufacturers of paper-based fruit trays operating in the region.

In Latin American countries, the fruit tray market is expected to witness an upward trend owing to the rising consumer demand for packed fruits. Use of MAP, heat-sealed lids, etc. has also increased in the past years