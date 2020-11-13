Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Anti-skid Tape Market

Anti-skid Tape Market: An Overview

Anti-skid tape are slip resistant adhesive tapes that provides safe and cost-effective solutions to prevent slips and trips resulting in fatal injuries. These tapes are generally manufactured from quartz or silica sand particles, which is resistant to water and grease. Anti-skid tapes is easy to apply and improves safety to an optimum level. These tapes when applied in staircases / walkways turn-out as an effective safety solution especially for kids and aged population, which often can lose their balance while walking. Anti-skid tape has high traction material, which is flame-resistant, oil, and waterproof. Key application for anti-skid tapes includes smearing it on stairs, walking area, ladders, kitchens-flooring, and many more. Anti-skid tape has superior adhesion property, which is ideal for both indoor and outdoor use. Anti-skid tape can be used on surfaces like tiles, stainless steel, plastics, and ramps.

Anti-skid Tape Market: Dynamics

Anti-skid tape provides a sound grip to the floor and allows a person’s safety, which can drive the anti-skid tape market. The advantages of this tape include convenient construction, flame, and abrasion-resistant, and comfortable, which can boost the demand for anti-skid tape. Anti-skid tape also has long service and is easy to clean, noise proof, and have a strong adhesive force, which can add to the growth of this market. There are many innovations related to this tape, such as this tape glow in the dark which also turns it in an effective signage solution. However, the effect of this tape is non-stable, and hence, high manufacturing/installation costs involved can hamper the market sales. Anti-skid tape does not come with a lot of choices and does not have a long lifespan of coatings, which can act as a restraint in the growth of anti-skid tape market.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report

Anti-skid Tape Market: Key Developments

Key players are focusing on expansion and recognition to increase their production capacity and product offerings in a competitive market. Recent developments include the introduction of a convenient and sustainable tape.