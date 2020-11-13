Healthcare Assistive Robot Market Analysis to 2020-2027 with Top Key Players Barrett Technology, ReWalk Robotics, Hocoma, GaitTronics, Ekso Bionics

A report by The Insight Partner’s on the global Healthcare Assistive Robot market discusses the growth of the market in great detail. It discusses thoroughly all factors promoting and deterring the market. The report also focuses on the competitive dynamics in the market by monitoring the strengths and weaknesses of prominent contributors and their key products.

An assistive robot is a device that can sense, process sensory information, and perform actions that benefit, people with disabilities and seniors. The assistive robot performs a physical task for the well-being of a person with a disability. The task is embedded in the context of normal human activities of daily living (ADLs) and would otherwise have to be performed by an attendant healthcare assistive robots. In the recent years, these robots have been revolutionizing the eldercare industry.

Top Companies:

1. Barrett Technology

2. CYBERDYNE INC.

3. Auris Health, Inc.

4. Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

5. Kinova Inc.

6. KUKA AG

7. Ekso Bionics

8. GaitTronics Inc

9. Hocoma

10. ReWalk Robotics

Research report has been compiled by studying the market in-depth along with drivers, opportunities, restraints & other strategies as well as new-developments that can help a reader to understand the exact situation of the market along with the factors that can limit or hamper the market growth and the report also has been updated with Impacts & effects of Coronavirus pandemic and how it has influenced consumer behavior & the growth of the market as well as industries.

Global Healthcare Assistive Robot market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

The healthcare assistive robot market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to Rising funding for research on robotics technology, increasing incidence of stroke worldwide, and rapidly implementation of technology in healthcare industry are drive the market. Due to growing awareness coupled with increasing efforts to promote robotic research will fuel business growth, and favorable government regulations have boosted the healthcare assistive robots market. Therefore, healthcare assistive robots market has expected lucrative growth opportunity in forecast period.

The global healthcare assistive robot market is segmented on the basis of product, portability, and application. The product segment includes, humanoid, rehabilitative robots, surveillance and security robots, and socially assistive robots. Based on portability, the healthcare assistive robot market is segmented as, mobile and fixed. The market based on the application is classified as, stroke, cognitive and motor skills, orthopedics, sports, and other applications.

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over, the Healthcare Assistive Robot Market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the Healthcare Assistive Robot market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Healthcare Assistive Robot market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

This report focuses on the global Healthcare Assistive Robot market with the future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Assistive Robot market development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

