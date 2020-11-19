The North American hand sanitizer market totalled $ 815.2 million in 2019 and is expected to grow to a 39.0% CAGR during the 2020-2027 forecast period, to represent $ 12.433.7 million by 2027.

The North America Hand Sanitizer market is growing along with the Chemicals and Materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Hand sanitizer is a liquid, gel, or foam generally used to reduce infectious agents on the hands. In most cases, hand washing with soap and water is generally preferred. Hand disinfectant is less effective in killing certain types of germs, such as nor virus and Clostridium difficile and, unlike soap and water, cannot remove harmful chemicals. People can incorrectly clean hand sanitizer before it dries, and some are less effective because their alcohol concentrations are too low.

In most healthcare facilities, alcohol-based hand sanitizers are preferable to washing hands with soap and water, because they can be better tolerated and is more effective in reducing bacteria. Hand wash with soap and water; however, it should be done if contamination is seen or after using the toilet. The general use of non-alcoholic hand sanitizers has no recommendations

Coronavirus (COVID-19), the new name for the disease caused by the recent coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2 is everywhere. Much information has been presented on how to help prevent Coronavirus (COVID-19) from affecting you and your family. Perhaps the most important thing to know is that medical experts agree on this: one of the best ways to stay healthy is to wash your hands with soap and water. But if those aren’t available, hand sanitizer can help rid your hands of unwanted germs.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Chemicals and Materials industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Hand Sanitizer assays in the market.

NORTH AMERICA HAND SANITIZER MARKET SEGMENTATION

Hand Sanitizer Market, by Type

Alcoholic

Quaternary Ammonia

Triclosan

By Product Form

Foam Sanitizers

Gel Sanitizers

Wipes

Spray sanitizers

By Application

Hospitals

Restaurants

Educational Institutions

Household

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarket

Convenience Store

Online

Others

Company Profiles

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

Unilever

The Himalaya Drug Company

3M

Godrej Industries Limited

GOJO Industries

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Procter & Gamble.

C. Johnson & Son

Ecolab

