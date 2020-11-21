Patient Lifting Equipment Market New Research Study Report with Size, Share, Trends, Emerging Applications, Opportunities and Worldwide Analysis with Regional Analysis 2020 to 2026

The report provides revenue of the global Patient Lifting Equipment market for the period 2016–2026, considering 2019 as the base year and 2026 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global market during the forecast period. The global Patient Lifting Equipment market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2026.

The study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales in the Patient Lifting Equipment market across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the Patient Lifting Equipment market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of Patient Lifting Equipment during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

It is pertinent to consider that in a volatile global economy, we haven’t just conducted Patient Lifting Equipment market forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also studied the market based on key parameters, including Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to comprehend the certainty of the market and to find and present the lucrative opportunities in market.

Drivers and Restraints

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Market Segmentation:

The report is divided into major categories comprising product, application, regions and others. Every segment is further sub-segmented into several sub-segmented that are deeply analyzed by experts to offer valuable information to the buyers and market players. Every segment is studied thoroughly in order to offer a better picture to the buyers and stakeholders to benefit from. Information like highest prevailing product, highly demanded product by the application segment and end users are rightly mentioned in the Patient Lifting Equipment report.

The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global Patient Lifting Equipment market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global Patient Lifting Equipment market.

Ceiling Lifts

Stair and Wheelchair Lifts

Mobile Lifts

Sit-To-Stand Lifts

Bath and Pool Lifts

Lifting Slings

By Application:

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Elderly Care Facilities

Others

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Patient Lifting Equipment are as follows:

History Year: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

Major Players Covered in this Report

The updated market research report on Patient Lifting Equipment market allows the buyers and manufacturers to stay updated with the current market trends, ongoing happenings, and a clear picture on the market scenario. List of key players included in the research report will help the market vendors to know their market position and plan more operational strategies to gain topmost position among other players. The report offers crucial company information on each market player, such as company profile, financial information, and recently adopted growth strategies. This will help other existing players and the new entrants to plan strategies and establish their presence in the market.

Major manufacturers & their revenues, percentage splits, market shares, growth rates and breakdowns of the product markets are determined through secondary sources and verified through the primary sources.

Company Overview

Company Market Share/Positioning Analysis

Product Offerings

Financial Performance

Recent Initiatives

Key Strategies Adopted by Players

Vendor Landscape

List of Suppliers

List of Buyers

Arjo

DJO global

Drive DeVilbiss healthcare

ETAC

GF Health Products

Guldmann

Handicare

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Invacare

Joerns Healthcare

Medline Industries

Prism Medical

Regional Insights:

The Patient Lifting Equipment market is segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Researchers have thoroughly studied about the historical market. With extensive research, experts have offered details on the current and the forecast demand made by these regions. The Patient Lifting Equipment report also includes highlights on the prevailing product demanded by end users and end customers for better understanding of product demand by producers. This will help the producers and the marketing executives to plan their production quantity and plan effective marketing strategies to more buyers. Businesses can hence, increase their product portfolio and expand their global presence. Patient Lifting Equipment market research report further offers information on the unexplored areas in these regions to help the producers to plan promotional strategies and create demand for their new and updated products. This will again help the manufacturers to increase their customers and emerge as leaders in the near future.

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Patient Lifting Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Patient Lifting Equipment

1.2 Patient Lifting Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Patient Lifting Equipment Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Ceiling Lifts

1.2.3 Stair and Wheelchair Lifts

1.2.4 Mobile Lifts

1.2.5 Sit-To-Stand Lifts

1.2.6 Bath and Pool Lifts

1.2.7 Lifting Slings

1.3 Patient Lifting Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Patient Lifting Equipment Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Home Care Settings

1.3.4 Elderly Care Facilities

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Patient Lifting Equipment Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Patient Lifting Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Patient Lifting Equipment Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Patient Lifting Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Patient Lifting Equipment Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Patient Lifting Equipment Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Patient Lifting Equipment Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Patient Lifting Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Patient Lifting Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Patient Lifting Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Patient Lifting Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Patient Lifting Equipment Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Patient Lifting Equipment Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Patient Lifting Equipment Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Patient Lifting Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Patient Lifting Equipment Production

3.4.1 North America Patient Lifting Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Patient Lifting Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Patient Lifting Equipment Production

3.5.1 Europe Patient Lifting Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Patient Lifting Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Patient Lifting Equipment Production

3.6.1 China Patient Lifting Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Patient Lifting Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Patient Lifting Equipment Production

3.7.1 Japan Patient Lifting Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Patient Lifting Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Patient Lifting Equipment Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Patient Lifting Equipment Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Patient Lifting Equipment Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Patient Lifting Equipment Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Patient Lifting Equipment Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Patient Lifting Equipment Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Patient Lifting Equipment Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Patient Lifting Equipment Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Patient Lifting Equipment Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Patient Lifting Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Patient Lifting Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Patient Lifting Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Patient Lifting Equipment Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Patient Lifting Equipment Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Patient Lifting Equipment Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Patient Lifting Equipment Business

7.1 Arjo

7.1.1 Arjo Patient Lifting Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Patient Lifting Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Arjo Patient Lifting Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 DJO global

7.2.1 DJO global Patient Lifting Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Patient Lifting Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 DJO global Patient Lifting Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Drive DeVilbiss healthcare

7.3.1 Drive DeVilbiss healthcare Patient Lifting Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Patient Lifting Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Drive DeVilbiss healthcare Patient Lifting Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 ETAC

7.4.1 ETAC Patient Lifting Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Patient Lifting Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 ETAC Patient Lifting Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 GF Health Products

7.5.1 GF Health Products Patient Lifting Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Patient Lifting Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 GF Health Products Patient Lifting Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Guldmann

7.6.1 Guldmann Patient Lifting Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Patient Lifting Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Guldmann Patient Lifting Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Handicare

7.7.1 Handicare Patient Lifting Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Patient Lifting Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Handicare Patient Lifting Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

7.8.1 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. Patient Lifting Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Patient Lifting Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. Patient Lifting Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Invacare

7.9.1 Invacare Patient Lifting Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Patient Lifting Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Invacare Patient Lifting Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Joerns Healthcare

7.10.1 Joerns Healthcare Patient Lifting Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Patient Lifting Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Joerns Healthcare Patient Lifting Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Medline Industries

7.11.1 Joerns Healthcare Patient Lifting Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Patient Lifting Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Joerns Healthcare Patient Lifting Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Prism Medical

7.12.1 Medline Industries Patient Lifting Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Patient Lifting Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Medline Industries Patient Lifting Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Main Business and Markets Served

.1 Prism Medical Patient Lifting Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

.2 Patient Lifting Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

.3 Prism Medical Patient Lifting Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Patient Lifting Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Patient Lifting Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Patient Lifting Equipment

8.4 Patient Lifting Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Patient Lifting Equipment Distributors List

9.3 Patient Lifting Equipment Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Patient Lifting Equipment (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Patient Lifting Equipment (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Patient Lifting Equipment (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Patient Lifting Equipment Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Patient Lifting Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Patient Lifting Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Patient Lifting Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Patient Lifting Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Patient Lifting Equipment

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Patient Lifting Equipment by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Patient Lifting Equipment by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Patient Lifting Equipment by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Patient Lifting Equipment

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Patient Lifting Equipment by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Patient Lifting Equipment by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Patient Lifting Equipment by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Patient Lifting Equipment by Application (2021-2026)

14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

