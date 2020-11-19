Impact Of Covid-19 Outbreak On Continuous Integration Tools Market

Continuous Integration Tools Market: Introduction

Continuous integration tools support organizations or enterprises in transforming software development environments by adopting digital systems. Continuous integration tools work flawlessly with continuous deployment software, configuration management software, and continuous delivery software. All of these are used frequently for testing and building codebase. Continuous integration tools are used by software developers for uploading new codes or changing the existing codes to a common code repository. Continuous integration tools help developers to automatically test the codes at the time of uploading, so as to ensure that it does not lead to any issues or breaks.

Furthermore, continuous integration tools are used to consolidate a code to a unified source, so that the code flaws can be tested by the development team, in order to prevent delays in the delivery of new software.

The COVID-19 outbreak has been the main catalyst for the growth and adoption of continuous integration tools. Continuous integration tools help organizations or enterprises to maintain system stability and security during the pandemic outbreak. Enterprises are now focused on adopting digital systems due to the pandemic, which in turn is expected to enhance the demand for continuous integration tools across the world during COVID-19.

Global Continuous Integration Tools Market: Key Drivers and Restraint