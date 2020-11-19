Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Holdall Bags Market

Holdall Bags Market: An Overview

Holdall bag is also called as gym bag or carryall bag which generally has a rectangular base and zippered opening at the top. The Holdall bags are lightweight, durable, convenient during transportation which is why it is highly preferred among the youngsters while travelling. Over the last few years, increase in travel and tourism industry has increased. Also, the number of people who are interested in improving their physical fitness and joining the gym are also rising. Because of this, the demand in Holdall bags is expected to rise during the forecast period. Holdall bags can be made up of various materials such as fibres, nylon, polyester which has inherent properties such as lightweight, tear & wear resistance and durable which increase its chances to prefer as a raw material in the manufacturing process of Holdall bags.

Continuous upgradation in technology gives an upper-hand to innovation in various types of product design which helps to attract the customers with the help of its appearances. Evolving fashion trends and leisure among the consumers especially in youngsters are major factors that are responsible in the growth of Holdall bags market and is estimated to increase substantially in an appreciable amount during the forecast period.

Holdall Bags Market: Dynamics

The factors which drive the Holdall bags market are increase in number of domestic and international travellers, multi-functionality, ease in handling, ease in transportation, urbanization, increase in number of customers through retail & e-commerce channel, rise in tourism industry, innovation in design & packaging due to advancement in technology, convenience and durability.

The factors which restrain the Holdall bags market are increase in counterfeits which are of low quality but available at a cheaper rate and non-continuity in the purchase of the bags or seasonal demand of the product.

Holdall Bags Market: Segmentation

The Holdall bags market is segmented on the basis of type of material and distribution channel.

The Holdall bags market is segmented on the basis of type of material as

Fabric

Leather

Nylon

Polyester

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Canvas

The Holdall bags market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel as