Ultra large volume wearable injectors are devices specially designed to stick to the body. These devices work on different mechanisms to deliver drug to the patient through subcutaneous route over an extended period of time. Furthermore, these devices have drug reservoirs that can store drugs solution of 2ml or more then 2ml. For instance, these devices function on mechanisms such as electromechanical, mechanical, and others. In addition, the electromechanical devices work with the help of electrical motor, which is responsible to build pressure for drug delivery.

Key Players:

– Amgen Inc.

– Becton, Dickinson And Company

– CeQur SA

– Enable Injections, Inc.

– Gerresheimer AG (Sensile Medical AG)

– Insulet Corporation

– Medtronic plc.

– Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

– West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.,

– Ypsomed Holding AG

However, mechanical devices use osmosis to deliver the drug to the body of the patient. Furthermore, there are different benefits associated with the use of these devices. These include better patient compliance as this eliminates the need of frequent drug administration, easy ambulation as the patient is not tethered to an IV line, self-administration which lowers the frequency of healthcare professional visits, and others. In addition, these devices are used for the treatment of various chronic conditions such as cancer, diabetes, Parkinson’s diseases, and others.

The ultra large volume wearable injectors market accounted for $1,408 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $4,066 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.2% from 2019 to 2026.

The major factor that contributes toward the growth of the ultra large volume wearable injectors market include surge in prevalence of chronic disorders such as diabetes, cancer, and others. Furthermore, other factors such as benefits associated with the use of ultra large volume wearable injectors and rise in adoption of these devices across the globe fuel the growth of the market.

Moreover, surge in the demand of more advanced treatment options for chronic diseases such as diabetes contributes toward the growth of the market. In addition, increase in focus by key players toward launch of new products in the market has led to rise in collaborations within the market, which fuels the growth of the market. However, high price of ultra large volume wearable devices restrict the global ultra large volume wearable injectors market growth. In contradiction, presence of ultra large volume wearable devices in development phase, which are expected to be introduced during the forecast period is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the players in the market.

