Digital Signature Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications and Growth from Publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global digital signature market.

This report focuses on digital signature market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the digital signature market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

Major key players covered in this report:

Adobe systems,DocuSign Inc.,Ascertia,Identrust,SIGNiX,Gemalto,Entrust Datacard Corporation,Kofax Limited (a Lexmark Company),Rpost Technologies,Secured Signing Limited,OneSpan,Hellosign,Globalsign,MultiCert,RightSignature,Zoho Corp,Esignlive By Vasco

The global digital signatures market is expected to grow from $1.83 billion in 2019 to 2.33 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.69%. The global pandemic of COVID-19 is preventing individuals from traveling and brought in many restrictive measures such as lockdown, suspended transport services, and the closure of other non-essential services to avoid being in close proximity with other individuals. Consequently, individuals, companies and businesses now wish to use electronic signatures as an alternative to the traditional wet-ink signatures when signing documents to continue to operate remotely. The market is expected to reach $4.95 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 28.58%.

The digital signature solutions providing companies are integrating blockchain technology with the digital signature. The goal of integrating blockchain with a digital signature is to offer users the possibility to certify integrity and time stamp. For instance, DocuSign collaborated with Visa for the public prototypes of a blockchain-based smart contract. A blockchain-based smart contract turns the contract into a computer program and the internet-connected program monitors and triggers the relevant actions on the contract’s terms.

Digital Signature Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

