Medical Waste Management Market Size, Share, Global Industry Outlook & Forecast To 2020-30 By Top Key Players Waste Management (WM),Citiwaste,Sanpro Waste,MedPro Waste Disposal,Sharps Compliance,BioServeUSA

Medical Waste Management Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications and Growth from Publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global medical waste management market.

This report focuses on medical waste management market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the medical waste management market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global medical waste management market is expected to grow from $13.5 billion in 2019 to 14.9 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The markable growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The unestimated amount of biomedical waste being generated from Covid-treating hospitals, quarantine centers, healthcare facilities, and self/home-quarantine has triggered the need for medical waste management. The market is then expected to stabilize and reach $16.62 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 3.8%.

The medical waste management market consists of the revenue generated from establishments providing services that include collection, transportation, storage, treatment, disposal, and recycling of waste. Biomedical waste is generated during the diagnosis, treatment, and immunization of human beings or other living beings from healthcare facilities.

Recycling is expected to become a key trend in medical waste management. The ongoing medical supplies shortage due to the Covid 19 pandemic has resulted in the need for more sustainable and recycling of medical products. Battelle Critical Care Decontamination System, which was approved in April 2020 by Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), uses hydrogen peroxide for decontamination of N95 respirators and PPE kits.

Medical Waste Management Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

