Patient Blood Management Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth and Change

This report focuses on patient blood management market which is experiencing strong growth.

Major key players covered in this report:

Haemonetics Corporation

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Terumo Corporation

Immucor, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Macopharma

bioM?rieux SA

Asahi Kasei Corporation

KANEKA CORPORATION

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Abbott Laboratories

The global patient blood management market is expected to decline from $10.2 billion in 2019 to $9.95 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.42%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The postponement of non-essential surgical procedures due to the COVID 19 lockdown also impacted the market in 2020. The market is then expected to recover and reach $12.63 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 8.28%.

The market for patient blood management consists of sales of instruments, accessories, software, reagents and kits used in the management of blood and blood products of patients. Patient blood management is a patient-focused, evidence-based and systematic approach to optimize care of patients, who might need a blood transfusion, by optimizing patients’ own blood, minimizing surgical blood loss and harnessing the patient-specific physiological reserve of anemia thereby reducing the need of allogenic blood transfusions. The market consists of revenue generated by the companies manufacturing the patient blood management requirements by the sales of these products.

Patient Blood Management Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

