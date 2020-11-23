Hot Sauce Market Opportunities – Impact of COVID-19, Future Growth Analysis and Challenges till 2027

The global market for hot sauce is thriving at a significant rate and has grown incredibly in the past few years. In the U.S., a market mostly dominated by ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard sauce, and BBQ sauce, hot sauce has started making its presence felt in kitchens. The market has witnessed immense growth pace across a number of other regional markets as well, where Asian cuisine is rapidly becoming the choice of youngsters. It is estimated that the market will continue to thrive in the near future and witness surging demand as new uses of hot sauce in native culinary styles of a number of countries are invented and adopted.

Despite the thriving growth witnessed by the market, there has not been a dominant player in the past and the market continues to remain a highly fragmented, also unorganized in several key regional markets. A number of small-scale hot sauce companies are coming up in the market as the consumer demand intensifies. The flurry of new ventures in the market has been central to the variety of hot sauces available in the global market. Chains of supermarkets and hypermarkets playing host to these rapidly rising product varieties are also playing a key role in taking hot sauces to a larger consumer base, especially in emerging economies with a rising population of urban, affluent population.

In the next few years, hot sauces are expected to propagate across an increasing number of facets of kitchens across the globe. The rising consumption of ready-to-eat food varieties is also expected to catalyze the rising number of roles that hot sauces are adopting in everyday diets.

Global Hot Sauce: Overview

Hot sauces are generally made from chilli peppers and other ingredients such as salt, vinegar, garlic, xanthan gum, and many others. In terms of nutrients, hot sauces do not contain significant amounts of fats, carbohydrates, proteins and vitamins, but are yet gaining wide popularity across the globe. Many companies in the hot sauce industry do not disclose the type of pepper being used. Manufacturers often engage in aging contains of manufacturing hot sauces to achieve the desired taste. These sauces are generally distributed through wholesales, supermarkets, small food stores, and through players in the food service space. Companies in the hot sauce industry often invest significantly in marketing and advertising, as product differentiation is peripheral.

Global Hot Sauce: Market Dynamics

Globally the prime factor driving the demand for hot sauces is the influence of Asian, particularly Indian, and Latin cuisine across all geographies. Increasing young population coupled with increasing globalization has led to an advent of diversity in food choices of young people, who are significantly proffering spices, thus fuelling revenues in the global hot sauce market. Further rising consumption of fast food among busy city dwellers can be considered as another factor for the increasing demand for hot sauces, particularly in the developing countries of Asia. Moreover, improving life style has led people across the globe try different cuisines, which can be considered as another prominent factor driving the demand for hot sauces. Apart from this, increasing trends for food travelling across the globe is also escalating the demand for hot sauces.

Global Hot Sauce: Region wise Outlook

The global Hot Sauce market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Asia Pacific Exc. Japan is the global leader in terms of consumption of hot sauces, amid cuisine in the China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand favouring spices as a major ingredients. Moreover, in terms of growth in the hot sauces market, North America, is anticipated to be the fastest growing market for the demand of hot sauces, as the youth in the US showing high preference for spicy foods, and restaurants in the region significantly incorporating more and more recipes incorporating hot sauces. Western Europe accounts for a small share of the global hot sauce market and due to increasing preference towards healthy food in the region, demand in the region is anticipated to expand sluggishly over the forecast period. Middle East and Asia is another prominent region for the continuous demand for hot sauces. In Latin America is anticipated to remain as a prominent market for the demand of hot sauces, with a majority of demand coming from Mexico and Brazil. As recent studies have shown high preference towards hot sauce among 65+ population, demand from Japan is anticipated to expand significantly over the forecast period.

Global Hot Sauce: Key Players

