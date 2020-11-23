COVID-19 Impact on Dealer Management System Market– future development, manufacturers, trends, share, size During Forecast period 2018 -2026

Dealer Management System Market – Snapshot

A dealer management system provides a centralized application to collect customer and vehicle inventory information. It covers vehicle sales, pre-sales, customer relationship management, workflow automation, and financial accounting information. Manufacturers deploy dealer management systemsto improve inventory management, dealer operations, and customer retention along with a remote help desk. Optimization of product lifecycle management and rise in adoption of fleet management analytics would drive the dealer management system market. The dealer management system market is anticipated to reach US$ 10,769.4 Mn, in terms of revenue by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7%.

The demand for dealer management systemsfrom transportation & logistics sectors is expected to rise during the forecast period. The transportation & logistics sector is a significant revenue contributor to the dealer management system market. Demand for cloud based dealer management systems in the transportation & logistics sectors has increased, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Apart from the transportation & logistics sectors, the marine and motor sports sector offers significant growth opportunities to the dealer management system market. The construction sector isanother notable application of dealer management systems. Adoption of cloud based dealer management systems in the industry has seen a significant rise in the past few years. Demand for dealer management systems is expected to be high in China and the U.S. during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific countries, particularly China, Japan, and India, are prominently driving the growth in the region owing to the booming logistics industry in the region. Furthermore, the highly connected and advanced economies of Southeast Asian countries along with the increasing awareness about dealer management systems is adding to this already growing market. Moreover, new government initiatives and regulations are also expected to contribute to the market growth.

In 2017, majority revenue share was of on-premise deployment segment in the global dealer management system market. On-premise is the technology and software which is installed on hardware situated within the premises of the company, so that staff has physical access to the data. With the increasing demand and adoption of cloud based deployment, the cloud based deployment segment is anticipated to witness rapid growth throughout the forecast period.Cloud based deployment model can include public and private cloud.

The dealer management systemmarkethas been segmented based on deployment model, application, and geography. Based on deployment model, the market has been classified into on-premise and cloud, where cloud deployment model is divided into public and private.In terms of application, themarket has been categorized into transportation& logistics, oil & gas, construction, mining, agriculture, marine, and motor sports. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is expected to be an attractive region of the dealer management systemmarket,owing to the increasing adoption of dealer management systems in industry. Innovation in the dealer management system market and rise in the number of vendors of dealer management systemsare projected to drive the market in North America in the coming years. The dealer management system market in South America and Middle East & Africa is expected to expand at a robust pace in the near future.

The dealer management system market consists of a large number of public and private players. Product innovation, technological advancements,partnerships,and acquisitions are the key competitive strategies adopted by players in the market. Some of the players profiled in the study are Adam Systems, BiT Dealership Software, Inc., Blue Skies Business Solutions Inc., CDK Global, LLC, Dealertrack, Inc., Elva DMS, Excellon Software Pvt. Ltd., Gemini Computer Systems Ltd, Ideal Computer Systems, Irium Software, PBS Systems, Inc, Quorum Information Technologies, The Reynolds and Reynolds Company, Velosio, and XAPT Corporation.

