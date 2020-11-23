CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide: 2026 Market Key Dynamics, Recent and Future Demand, Trends, Share Valuation Industry Size and Foreseen Research Report

The report provides revenue of the global CAR T-Cell Therapy market for the period 2016–2026, considering 2019 as the base year and 2026 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global market during the forecast period. The global CAR T-Cell Therapy market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2026.

The study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales in the CAR T-Cell Therapy market across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the CAR T-Cell Therapy market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of CAR T-Cell Therapy during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

It is pertinent to consider that in a volatile global economy, we haven’t just conducted CAR T-Cell Therapy market forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also studied the market based on key parameters, including Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to comprehend the certainty of the market and to find and present the lucrative opportunities in market.

Drivers and Restraints

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Market Segmentation:

The report is divided into major categories comprising product, application, regions and others. Every segment is further sub-segmented into several sub-segmented that are deeply analyzed by experts to offer valuable information to the buyers and market players. Every segment is studied thoroughly in order to offer a better picture to the buyers and stakeholders to benefit from. Information like highest prevailing product, highly demanded product by the application segment and end users are rightly mentioned in the CAR T-Cell Therapy report.

The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global CAR T-Cell Therapy market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global CAR T-Cell Therapy market.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Allogeneic

Autologous

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Cancer Research Centers

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of CAR T-Cell Therapy are as follows:

History Year: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

Major Players Covered in this Report

The updated market research report on CAR T-Cell Therapy market allows the buyers and manufacturers to stay updated with the current market trends, ongoing happenings, and a clear picture on the market scenario. List of key players included in the research report will help the market vendors to know their market position and plan more operational strategies to gain topmost position among other players. The report offers crucial company information on each market player, such as company profile, financial information, and recently adopted growth strategies. This will help other existing players and the new entrants to plan strategies and establish their presence in the market.

Major manufacturers & their revenues, percentage splits, market shares, growth rates and breakdowns of the product markets are determined through secondary sources and verified through the primary sources.

Company Overview

Company Market Share/Positioning Analysis

Product Offerings

Financial Performance

Recent Initiatives

Key Strategies Adopted by Players

Vendor Landscape

List of Suppliers

List of Buyers

Celgene (Juno Therapeutics)

Novartis

Gilead (Kite Pharma)

Pfizer

CARsgen Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics

Aurora BioPharma

Sorrento Therapeutics

Mustang Bio

Bluebird Bio

Collectis

Allogene Therapeutics

Celyad

Regional Insights:

The CAR T-Cell Therapy market is segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Researchers have thoroughly studied about the historical market. With extensive research, experts have offered details on the current and the forecast demand made by these regions. The CAR T-Cell Therapy report also includes highlights on the prevailing product demanded by end users and end customers for better understanding of product demand by producers. This will help the producers and the marketing executives to plan their production quantity and plan effective marketing strategies to more buyers. Businesses can hence, increase their product portfolio and expand their global presence. CAR T-Cell Therapy market research report further offers information on the unexplored areas in these regions to help the producers to plan promotional strategies and create demand for their new and updated products. This will again help the manufacturers to increase their customers and emerge as leaders in the near future.

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by CAR T-Cell Therapy Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Allogeneic

1.4.3 Autologous

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Cancer Research Centers

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 CAR T-Cell Therapy Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 CAR T-Cell Therapy Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 CAR T-Cell Therapy Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key CAR T-Cell Therapy Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top CAR T-Cell Therapy Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top CAR T-Cell Therapy Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global CAR T-Cell Therapy Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by CAR T-Cell Therapy Revenue in 2019

3.3 CAR T-Cell Therapy Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players CAR T-Cell Therapy Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into CAR T-Cell Therapy Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global CAR T-Cell Therapy Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global CAR T-Cell Therapy Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 CAR T-Cell Therapy Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global CAR T-Cell Therapy Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 CAR T-Cell Therapy Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 CAR T-Cell Therapy Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 CAR T-Cell Therapy Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 CAR T-Cell Therapy Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 CAR T-Cell Therapy Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 CAR T-Cell Therapy Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 CAR T-Cell Therapy Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Celgene (Juno Therapeutics)

13.1.1 Celgene (Juno Therapeutics) Company Details

13.1.2 Celgene (Juno Therapeutics) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Celgene (Juno Therapeutics) CAR T-Cell Therapy Introduction

13.1.4 Celgene (Juno Therapeutics) Revenue in CAR T-Cell Therapy Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Celgene (Juno Therapeutics) Recent Development

13.2 Novartis

13.2.1 Novartis Company Details

13.2.2 Novartis Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Novartis CAR T-Cell Therapy Introduction

13.2.4 Novartis Revenue in CAR T-Cell Therapy Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Novartis Recent Development

13.3 Gilead (Kite Pharma)

13.3.1 Gilead (Kite Pharma) Company Details

13.3.2 Gilead (Kite Pharma) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Gilead (Kite Pharma) CAR T-Cell Therapy Introduction

13.3.4 Gilead (Kite Pharma) Revenue in CAR T-Cell Therapy Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Gilead (Kite Pharma) Recent Development

13.4 Pfizer

13.4.1 Pfizer Company Details

13.4.2 Pfizer Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Pfizer CAR T-Cell Therapy Introduction

13.4.4 Pfizer Revenue in CAR T-Cell Therapy Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Pfizer Recent Development

13.5 CARsgen Therapeutics

13.5.1 CARsgen Therapeutics Company Details

13.5.2 CARsgen Therapeutics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 CARsgen Therapeutics CAR T-Cell Therapy Introduction

13.5.4 CARsgen Therapeutics Revenue in CAR T-Cell Therapy Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 CARsgen Therapeutics Recent Development

13.6 Autolus Therapeutics

13.6.1 Autolus Therapeutics Company Details

13.6.2 Autolus Therapeutics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Autolus Therapeutics CAR T-Cell Therapy Introduction

13.6.4 Autolus Therapeutics Revenue in CAR T-Cell Therapy Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Autolus Therapeutics Recent Development

13.7 Aurora BioPharma

13.7.1 Aurora BioPharma Company Details

13.7.2 Aurora BioPharma Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Aurora BioPharma CAR T-Cell Therapy Introduction

13.7.4 Aurora BioPharma Revenue in CAR T-Cell Therapy Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Aurora BioPharma Recent Development

13.8 Sorrento Therapeutics

13.8.1 Sorrento Therapeutics Company Details

13.8.2 Sorrento Therapeutics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Sorrento Therapeutics CAR T-Cell Therapy Introduction

13.8.4 Sorrento Therapeutics Revenue in CAR T-Cell Therapy Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Sorrento Therapeutics Recent Development

13.9 Mustang Bio

13.9.1 Mustang Bio Company Details

13.9.2 Mustang Bio Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Mustang Bio CAR T-Cell Therapy Introduction

13.9.4 Mustang Bio Revenue in CAR T-Cell Therapy Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Mustang Bio Recent Development

13.10 Bluebird Bio

13.10.1 Bluebird Bio Company Details

13.10.2 Bluebird Bio Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Bluebird Bio CAR T-Cell Therapy Introduction

13.10.4 Bluebird Bio Revenue in CAR T-Cell Therapy Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Bluebird Bio Recent Development

13.11 Collectis

10.11.1 Collectis Company Details

10.11.2 Collectis Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Collectis CAR T-Cell Therapy Introduction

10.11.4 Collectis Revenue in CAR T-Cell Therapy Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Collectis Recent Development

13.12 Allogene Therapeutics

10.12.1 Allogene Therapeutics Company Details

10.12.2 Allogene Therapeutics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Allogene Therapeutics CAR T-Cell Therapy Introduction

10.12.4 Allogene Therapeutics Revenue in CAR T-Cell Therapy Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Allogene Therapeutics Recent Development

13.13 Celyad

10.13.1 Celyad Company Details

10.13.2 Celyad Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Celyad CAR T-Cell Therapy Introduction

10.13.4 Celyad Revenue in CAR T-Cell Therapy Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Celyad Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

