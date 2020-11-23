Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Outbreak on Natural Source Vitamin E Market

The global natural source vitamin e market is foreseen to grow at a staggering CAGR of 12.8% between 2016 to 2024, shares a forthcoming report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Progressing at such a staggering rate, the global natural source vitamin e market is expected to reach the estimated valued at US$ 2, 2517.7 mn by the end of 2024. The rising demand for dietary supplement by health conscious people may fuel the global natural source vitamin e- market.

The global natural source vitamin e market is segmented into dietary supplements, cosmetics, and food and beverages. Of these, the dietary supplement segment is likely to register a high growth over the forecast period. The growth can be due to the prevention of diseases and muscle weakness from natural source of vitamin e.

Vitamin E Market

Natural vitamin e named tocopherol is used in cosmetics and personal care products. Tocopherol contains natural antioxidants. These are used in making of face powders, foundations, blushers, lipsticks, and moisturizers etc. Tocotrienols are used as skin conditioning agent in beauty and personal care products. These features are expected to drive the global natural source vitamins e- market towards a robust growth in the upcoming years.

Additionally, natural source of vitamin e is not made up of a single compound, but group of molecules that are healthy for skin. As a result, many skin care popular brands use them in their range of skin care products and this might result in the growth of the global natural source vitamin e market.

Although, it is necessary to consume vitamin e in daily diet, topical application of vitamin e may also give desired results in the skin. This could contribute towards the expansion of the global natural source vitamin e market during the forecast period.

Vitamin on skin can protect us from ultra violet radiation and free radical formation. This might act as a factor driving the growth avenues in the global natural source vitamins e market in the upcoming years.

Some of the key players present in the global natural source vitamin e market are Zhejiang Worldbestve Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), Davos Life Science (Singapore), Fenchem Biotek (China), Eisai Food and Chemical (Japan), Wilmar Spring Fruit Nutrition Products Co. Ltd. (China), BASF SE (Germany), Archer Daniels Midlands Company (U.S.), Beijing Gingko Group (China). These market players are focusing on various key strategies to strengthen their position in the market. Among all these, BASF is one of the leading manufacturers of natural source of vitamin e, it offers world class product that have wide range of applications including infant dietary supplement.

This review is based on the findings of a TMR report titled, “Natural Source Vitamin E Market (Product – Tocopherols, Tocotrienols; Application – Dietary Supplements, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics)) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2024.”

The global natural source of vitamin e market is segmented into:

Product

Tocopherols

Tocotrienols

Application

Dietary Supplements

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics

