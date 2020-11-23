Global Edge AI Hardware Market Report Forecasts 2026 the Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Business and Upcoming Opportunities

‘Global Edge AI Hardware Market Analysis Report’ is a complete blend of latest Edge AI Hardware market statistics, trends, and growth scenario. This report offers Edge AI Hardware market details based on market analysis from 2015–2019 and the forecast Edge AI Hardware market information up to 2026. Global Edge AI Hardware report basically presents industry overview, market development scenario, market segment, and price structures.Various factors directly or indirectly contributing to the Edge AI Hardware markets like sociology, economics, technological advancement, and innovations are covered in this report. This report covers Edge AI Hardware market size, major companies and their company profile and sales information.The tremendous market competition, Edge AI Hardware regional analysis, and market demand are covered in this report.

Intel

Imagination Technologies

Huawei

NVIDIA

Xilinx

Samsung

Qualcomm

MediaTek

Google

Microsoft

Edge AI Hardware Market Segmentation: By Types

Smartphones

Cameras

Robots

Automobile

Smart Speakers

Wearables

Smart Mirror

Processor

Others

Edge AI Hardware Market Segmentation: By Applications

City Surveillance

Mobile Internet

Others

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Edge AI Hardware Market Overview

2 Global Edge AI Hardware Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Edge AI Hardware Production Market Share by Regions

4 Global Edge AI Hardware Consumption by Regions

5 Global Edge AI Hardware Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Edge AI Hardware Market Analysis by Applications

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Edge AI Hardware Business

8 Edge AI Hardware Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Global Edge AI Hardware Market Forecast

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

