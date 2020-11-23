Mobile Health (mHealth) App Market Progress and Business Perspective, Complete Evaluation Forecast To 2027

The New Report “Mobile Health (mHealth) App Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Health application programs on smart phones, tablets and other devices which are offering health related services are known as health apps. Most common use of health apps is for tracking sports and fitness activity, diet and nutrition, hospital appointment, sleep cycle, menstrual tracking and others. These apps help the healthcare professionals in tracking and monitoring the treatment of their patient. Thus these are beneficial for both, patients as well as healthcare professionals.

The key factors driving the growth of the mobile health (mHealth) app market are growing healthcare awareness for management of chronic diseases, increased adoption of smartphones, and growing penetration of high-speed internet connectivity in developing regions. However, data insecurity and increasing cases of cyber-crime is likely to hamper the growth of the market.

1. KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., 2. NIKE, 3. MYFITNESSPAL, 4. JOHNSON AND JOHNSON, 5. GP APPS, 6. PACER HEALTH, 7. KINOSIS, 8. GOODRX, 9. LEAFLY, 10. EPOCRATES

What is the Market Scope?

The “Mobile Health (mHealth) App Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of mobile health (mHealth) app market with detailed market segmentation by app type, service, and connected medical device. The mobile health (mHealth) app market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading players in mobile health (mHealth) app market and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The mobile health (mHealth) app market is segmented on the basis of app type, service, and connected medical device. Based on app type, the market is segmented as women’s health, weight loss, personal health record, and others. Based on service the market is segmented into wellness and fitness, remote monitoring, diagnosis, consultation, others. On the basis of connected medical device, the market is categorized as heart rate meters, wearable fitness sensor device, blood pressure monitors, pulse oximeters, and others.

What is the Regional Framework?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the mobile health (mHealth) app market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The mobile health (mHealth) app market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

