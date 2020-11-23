Dog Clothing & Accessories Market Size | Incredible Possibilities and Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2030

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global dog clothing & accessories market. In terms of revenue, the global dog clothing & accessories market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in the global dog clothing & accessories market report.

In the report, TMR predicts that the global dog clothing & accessories market would be largely driven by factors such as increasing dog ownership and trend of pet humanization across the globe.

In the dog clothing & accessories market report, the type segment includes apparels and accessories. The apparel segment is further sub-segmented into outwear & costumes, coats & jackets, jerseys, neckwear, shirts, footwear & socks, hats, and others. The accessories segment is sub-segmented into waste disposal-poop bags, collar, harness, leashes, bowl, bedding, bags, toys, jewelry, and others. In terms of life stage, the demand for dog clothing & accessories for puppies is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Adult and senior are prominent segments in various countries for dog clothing and accessories.

Based on target audience, millennials is a major segment across the globe. It is expected to remain dominant with a huge share, owing to a sizeable portion of this population investing on dog care and services. Among materials in dog clothing and accessories, cotton, nylon, and neoprene are likely to remain popular. In terms of price category, the mass segment is expected to remain popular among consumers as compared to the premium segment. Furthermore, based on distribution channel, the online segment of the dog clothing & accessories market is expected to expand at a rapid pace. This platform is popular, as it helps to choose the right dog product.

The dog clothing & accessories market is widely fragmented. A large number of small and mid-sized companies, along with large companies, operate in the market at global and domestic levels. Companies are focusing on offering innovative solutions through a wide range of distribution channels in order to increase their market reach.

Dog Clothing & Accessories Market: Prominent Regions

Asia Pacific holds a major share of the dog clothing & accessories market, due to rapid growth in dog ownership, rising trend of pet humanization, and increasing investments on dog care supplies and services in emerging countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and various other Asian countries. This is expected to drive the growth of the dog clothing & accessories market in Asia Pacific at a rapid pace as compared to other regions.

The demand for dog clothing & accessories in Europe and North America is estimated to increase at a significant pace in the near future, due to rising trend of pet humanization and increasing investments on dog care supplies and services. The U.K., Germany, France, Russia, the U.S., and Canada are anticipated to be prominent markets for dog clothing & accessories during the forecast period.

The market in South America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to expand at a rapid growth rate in the near future. GCC Countries, South Africa, Brazil, and Argentina are anticipated to be potential markets in the coming years for dog clothing & accessories.

Major promising players are likely to focus on the expansion of business by indulging in strategic alliances and mergers & collaborations to strengthen their footprints in the global dog clothing & accessories market. Companies are engaging in expanding their business by offering unique products through several online distribution channels. Companies are focusing on offering cost effective innovative solutions to dog owners to increase profitability for sustainable growth of businesses.