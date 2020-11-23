Micro System-on-Module Market Size, Analysis, Competitive Strategies and Forecast 2030

A system on module (SOM) or computer on module (COM) is a complete chip on a single printed circuit board, containing elements such as RAM, clock, Ethernet, microprocessor, I/O controllers, and flash memory. It is a subtype of an embedded computer system.

Micro system-on-module (SOM) is a smaller version of the system- on- module based on Intel’s Braswell architecture, which is built around a carrier board that integrates all the ports together, essential in one small personal computer.

The size of the micro system-on-module (SOM) ranges from 52.8mm to 40mm. The product serves a broad variety of uses beginning from a calculator to engineering controls to space technology. Presently, above 2 billion micro system-on-modules are mass produced every year.

Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Market: Market Dynamics

The transformation of industrial automation is possible due to microchips and integrated circuits. Micro system-on-module (SOM) usage provides flexibility to perform hardware and software development activity simultaneously; hence, it is widely preferred by major companies such as Motorola, SUN Microsystems, Xerox, IBM, and DEC in their Blade computers.

Several other properties such as cost saving, variety in CPU choices, and demand for reduced design by clients are small but effective factors which are propelling the micro system-on-module (SOM) market globally.

Although demand and need for micro system-on-modules (SOM) in the market is significant, the high development cost of industrial embedded systems hinders the market growth to a certain extent.

High demand for computing capabilities has increased the complexity of embedded systems. Manufacturers are designing micro system-on-module that use multiple cycles with more instruction set computing, which further contributes to the overall complexity of embedded systems.

Technological Advancements in Electronic Equipment to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

Robotics and industrial automation have transformed manufacturing processes with the implementation of complex embedded systems, creating a market for more efficient and powerful SoMs. Industrial technology has progressed and include multiple capabilities such as wireless connectivity, smart sensors, and imaging; this has boosted the demand for advanced and efficient systems and is expected to provide various opportunities during the forecast period.

Recently, industries are implementing the idea of multicore processor with different, two or more micro system-on-modules. Previously, microcontrollers were commonly used in industrial implanted systems including industrial process control, actuators, robotics, and sensors.

Therefore, manufacturers are offering single chips with multiple cores to improve applications, escalate reliability, decrease power consumption, and reduce full functioning costs.

Asia Pacific to Lead the Global Market