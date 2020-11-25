Covid-19 Impact on Butterfly Pea Flower Tea Market Analysis- Growth Statistics to Make Multi-Billion Dollar Industry till 2028

Butterfly Pea Flower Tea Market Outlook

Increasing demand for healthy alternative tea-based products over the global market is expected to drive the growth of the overall essential tea market which is expected to fuel demand for the butterfly pea flower tea over the forecast period.

Butterfly pea flower also is known as Clitoria Ternatea, carries a huge amount of anti-oxidants and flavonoids and no caffeine whose benefits have a positive impact on human metabolism. This is attributed to fuel demand for the butterfly pea flower tea over the forecast period. Increasing know-how about traditional based food through various internet platforms have driven consumers in developed regions to opt for non-traditional food and beverages which is expected to boost demand for butterfly pea flower tea in North America and Europe region. Owing to greater nutritional value, the butterfly pea flower tea is expected to form strong consumer base in the herbal tea market. Increasing per capita food spending and expanding retail sector is expected to help butterfly pea flower tea market to gain traction quickly in developing regions of the Asia Pacific and Latin America as a premium offering. Organic butterfly pea flower tea segment is expected to experience faster growth rates in the global butterfly pea flower tea market.

Reasons for Covering Butterfly Pea Flower Tea Market Title:

Herbal tea market over the last decade has experienced an overwhelming growth dynamics with its major offerings. Butterfly pea flower tea was identified to be one of the key segments under the herbal tea market which has a competitive nutritional profile and a key competitor in the key herbal tea types. Major product launch and pop trend of inclusion of natural products in HoReCa sector have directed butterfly pea flower tea to form a major offering over the forecast period owing to its both benefits and unique aesthetic value. Millennial and baby boomers are identified as the key consumer base for the butterfly pea flower tea market which is expected to be targeted by the key players in the market through various marketing approach.

Global Butterfly Pea Flower Tea Market: Key Players:

Some of the key players operating in the global butterfly pea flower tea market are Siam Industries International, Yumchaa, Manila Superfoods, Morning Farm, healthy Organic, Woodland Foods, Chaidee Factory Co., Ltd., Bluechai, Longevity Warehouse, and Tea Forte.

Key Product Launches in Butterfly Pea Flower Tea Market:

The key product launches that have been observed in the butterfly pea flower tea market over the recent years have seen launches targeting ethical buyers and vegan populations:

In 2018, Starbucks Asia launched a special edition cold brew beverage for the spring season based on the butterfly pea flower tea. The butterfly pea flower tea was chosen both for its aesthetic value and cooling effect. Geographies chosen for the butterfly pea flower tea infused cold brew drink are Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia, Taiwan, Vietnam, and other major South East Asian countries.

In 2016, Seven Tea One launched its first butterfly pea flower tea commercial products in South East Asia. The company uses a sustainable urban farming concept to target growing ethical and healthy food and beverage consumer base of the region.

Opportunities for Market Participants in Butterfly Pea Flower Tea Market

Developed regions like North America and Europe is anticipated to form a major consuming region in terms of value and volume of global butterfly pea flower tea market. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to form a dominant market for the butterfly pea flower tea resulted in traditional consumption and well-established market in the region. Latin America is expected to form a substantial volume demand for the butterfly pea flower tea resulted in its growing healthy food trend in the region. The Middle East and Africa to witness overall slower growth dynamics resulted from its unorganized retail sector. However, GCC region to form an exception to the rest and experience good demand for butterfly pea flower tea products owing to its large foreign working population and HoReCa sector.

