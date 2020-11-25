Non-residential Air Handling Units Market Sales Revenue, Future Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2027

Industrial manufacturing or processing plants generate high levels of pollution due to high airflows. These pollutants are aggressive and affect people as well as machinery.

Demand for air handling units in commercial and industries applications have increased due to increasing awareness about fire protection, cleanliness, ventilation control, and low noise levels.

Advancement in ventilation systems along with the innovations in non-residential air handling units have increased the demand for products with higher capacity and low operation noise.

Air handling units take in air, condition it, and regulate and circulate the air via ductwork. The capacity of the non-residential air handling unit depends on the structure of the premises, application, and nature of work in the premises.

Increasing Awareness Drives the Global Non-residential Air Handling Units Market

Hospital and healthcare environments are very sensitive for medicines as well as patients. Hospitals have research labs, operation theaters, and wards. Operation theaters lay a high premium on cleanliness and ventilation due to strict regulations.

Growth in Number of Offices and Industries to Drive the Non-residential Air Handling Units Market

Office buildings require good ventilation systems and heat recovery and supply of reheated air depending on the external conditions. Many of the offices generate excess heat produced by people, solar radiation, lighting, computers, and other equipment. Likewise, commercial buildings, manufacturing plants, and processing industries also generate high levels of pollutants. These aggressive pollutants can cause breathing issues, skin irritation, etc. Demand for non-residential air handling units has increased due to health standards and government regulations.

North America to Hold Leading Share of the Global Non-residential Air Handling Units Market

Geographically, the global non-residential air handling units market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA).

North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the non-residential air handling units market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the non-residential air handling units market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America non-residential air handling units market is segmented into Brazil, and Rest of South America.

North America dominates the market share due to consumer awareness about the advantages of the product. Constant technological advancement in the product and its accessories drives the demand for non-residential air handling units in the region

However, the market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing manufacturing industries in the region along with government regulations is expected to increase the demand for the product during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in the Non-residential Air Handling Units Market

The non-residential air handling units market is competitive with a handful of global and regional players. Major players adopt various strategies such as regional expansion and product portfolio expansion to enhance their position in the market.

Companies are expanding their business across different regions to cater to the demands of consumers. A few of the key players operating in the global non-residential air handling units market are: