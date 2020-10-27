The North America Wound Debridement Products Market To Transcend The Covid-19 Barrier From 2024 Onwards

Market Report Summary

Market – North America Wound Debridement Products Market

Market Value – US$ 100 Million in 2024

Market CAGR Value – 6.9 % in 2024

Market Forecast Year – 2020 to 2030

For Full Information -> Click Here

Read Full Press Release Below

Health risks of unattended wounds or undue exposure to infected tissues are becoming an alarming concern in the healthcare industry of North America. Ineffectiveness of conventional wound care products continues to impede the surgical improvement of patients being treated with infected diseases.

In North America, growing expenditure on healthcare facilities and invasive surgeries compels medical organizations to improve recuperation processes such as tissue regeneration through the use of wound debridement products. According to a recent study undertaken by Persistence Market Research, total market revenues procured by sales of wound debridement products in North America are estimated to reach US$ 307.8 million by the end of 2024.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/12967

Company Profiles

Smith & Nephew plc

Zimmer Biomet

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

Lohmann & Rauscher International

Arobella Medical, LLC

Misonix

Söring GmbH

BSN Medical

Derma Sciences Inc.

Get To Know Methodology of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/12967

Persistence Market Research’s report, titled “Wound Debridement Products Market: North America Industry Analysis & Forecast, 2016-2024,” includes key findings that indicate North America’s wound debridement products market to expand at a steady 6.9% CAGR throughout the forecast period 2016-2024. According to the report, an estimated US$ 171.8 million revenues have been attained in North America through wound debridement products sales in 2015. Over the projection period, a majority of North America’s wound debridement products revenues will be accounted by the US healthcare sector as Canada is anticipated to attribute just over 10% of the gross market value.

Top Research Findings on North America’s Wound Debridement Products Market

In US, surging need for the application of wound debridement products in treatment of chronic ulcers is expected to account for the highest revenue share through 2024.

By the end of 2024, the US wound debridement products market is projected to be valued over US$ 250 million.

On the other hand, the wound debridement products revenues attained from Canada are expected to exhibit an estimated US$ 1.3 million increment in terms of revenues, between 2016 and 2017.

Availability of a vast patient pool in North America serves as a favorable quotient for the growth of its wound debridement products market.

Nevertheless, complications arising from Medical adhesive-related skin injury (MARSI) is projected to inhibit the growth in demand for wound debridement products in North America.

The growth of North America’s wound debridement products market has been analyzed on the basis of various types of products, considering their effectiveness, affordability and preference as key determinants of growth. In 2016 and beyond, mechanical debridement pads and traditional wound debridement devices will collective account for nearly 50% of the market revenues. Meanwhile, the market value share of surgical wound debridement devices is projected to drop from nearly 20% in 2016 to just over 15% by the end of 2024.

Access Full Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/12967

Throughout the forecast period, hospitals will retain as the dominant end-users of wound debridement products in North America. By the end of 2024, revenues procured from wound debridement products sales to hospitals will be nearly 50% of the gross estimated revenues.

ASCs and specialized clinics are expected to collectively garner over US$ 100 million in revenues by 2024-end, while wound debridement products sales accounted by North American nursing facilities will expand at a moderate CAGR of 4.6%. Increasing incidences of chronic ulcers in North America is projected to instrument the growth in demand for wound debridement products in hospitals. Revenues generated from the wound debridement products sales in chronic ulcers treatment across North American hospitals are expected to expand at an impressive 8.2% CAGR over the forecast period.